Can’t believe that the Netflix trailer has already started with some untruths in it, can you? Of course you can, because this is precisely the lack of detail you have in the ex-royals known as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The headline screamed "fake pap shot." It has now been claimed that a photograph of paparazzi supposedly hounding the couple, shown in the trailer, was actually taken at a "Harry Potter" premiere.

However, the ex-royals are known for their own version of the truth — well sort of. Let’s not forget that Meghan "forgot" she assisted with the book "Finding Freedom" — and had to say sorry to the highest court in the U.K. — despite a slew of texts and assistance to the writer, loosely-speaking, who cobbled the trash-fest together.

Then, Harry stated on-tape in the Oprah Winfrey interview that the race chat happened once, while Meghan claimed "several" times, so it comes as no surprise that their attention to detail is a distant grip of reality.

In the Netflix docuseries, the paparazzi picture is a stock picture, which could now cost the Sussexes a lot of money, of which they will have to pay, or Netflix will. However, sources close to the tusks of Harry and Meghan claim they would not have known. Really? They signed off the trailer. They have the final word on everything.

They never asked at what event was there all that pap excitement? Maybe Meghan failed to see its fakeness through all the tears she is shedding on-screen. Come on.

What is more interesting is that the fact while they moan on and on like a food mixer stuck in a dough ball, they forget that they were happy to wind down the window to wave to their "fans" while at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, and then in the same month, happy to pose with complete strangers in Germany and Manchester while on the fake royal tour for Harry's Invictus Games — or whatever they were promoting then.

Not so worried about the media chase then were they?

Royal fans will also remember that Harry way back in 2016 spoke with the BBC in an interview at length about his "right to privacy," the line between personal and public, and wanting a more "peaceful" life. And he lurched why the "incessant need" to see "behind the scenes."

Ironically, the very problem to which he’s now contributed to by making this trash fest TV show.