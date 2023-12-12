Expand / Collapse search
Prince William and Kate Middleton slammed for 'photoshop fail,' Taylor Swift's inner circle after scandal

Kevin Costner and Jewel's new relationship was reportedly arranged by Richard Branson, Mama June's daughter Anna passes away after cancer battle

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
The royal family poses for a Christmas card in a black and white photo but a little red circle is shown around Louis hand where there seems to be a photoshop error split Taylor Swift in a black dress smiles for the camera

The royal family was accused of photoshopping their Christmas card. Despite a super-famous friend squad, Taylor Swift shared that she felt as though she couldn't trust anybody after a scandal involving Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Getty Images)

ROYAL ‘PHOTOSHOP FAIL’ - Prince William, Kate Middleton's family called out for alleged Photoshop fail in new holiday photo. Continue reading here…

NICE TO MEET YOU - Taylor Swift's star-studded inner circle after scandal: ‘I didn’t trust anyone anymore.’ Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner in a black suit and white shirt soft smiles on the carpet split Jewel in a green dress soft smiles

After rumors swirled that Kevin Costner and singer Jewel were dating, it was reported that Richard Branson played a role in getting the two together. (Getty Images)

BILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER - Kevin Costner and Jewel owe new romance to Richard Branson: report. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Mama June's daughter Anna dead at 29. Continue reading here…

'BORN TO BE BAD' - Cary Grant’s daughter shuts down rumors he was gay: 'I had to speak the truth.' Continue reading here…

‘BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE’ - Bryan Adams shares explicit meaning of hit song 'Summer of '69.' Continue reading here…

Jennifer Garner soft smiles on the carpet

Jennifer Garner spoke about how she chooses to parent her three children. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

MOTHER KNOWS BEST - Jennifer Garner uses 'benign neglect' to parent her children: Other unique celebrity child-rearing techniques. Continue reading here…

'LONG RECOVERY' - Derek Hough's wife on 'long road of recovery' following emergency brain surgery. Continue reading here…

LONELY PRINCE - Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls, will need to get ‘comfortable' in California: expert. Continue reading here…

Keely Shaye in a black dress with a mesh shoulder cape sits next to Pierce Brosnan in a traditional tuxedo

Pierce Brosnan spoke with Fox News Digital about his relationship with wife Keely. (Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

‘SPIRITUAL JOURNEY’ - Pierce Brosnan’s ‘spiritual journey’ with wife of 22 years: ‘We’ve been down the road.’ Continue reading here…

