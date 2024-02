Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Prince William was without his usual plus one at the annual BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday, where he got chummy with Hollywood's elite.

The heir to the throne was noticeably without his wife, Kate Middleton, who continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Serving as President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, William was the guest of honor at the event.

Inside, he was photographed mingling with some A-list stars, including Australian actress Cate Blanchett and British footballer David Beckham.

Historically, William has attended the awards show with his wife. The Prince of Wales only resumed royal duties last week, attending his first engagement on Feb. 14, since the Princess of Wales was hospitalized in January and King Charles III announced his cancer diagnosis earlier in the month.

He hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, which acknowledged the exceptional achievements of individuals. The ceremony, which normally takes place at Buckingham Palace, was likely at Windsor Castle so that William could remain close to his wife, who is recovering at their home, Adelaide Cottage, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Sunday's show was hosted by Scottish actor, David Tennant.

Many of Hollywood's biggest names were in attendance, including the casts of two of 2023's most esteemed films, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

The award show precedes the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.