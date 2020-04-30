Prince William to appear in BBC documentary examining mental health in soccer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William will appear in a new documentary that explores how mental health impacts British football or soccer.

The project, titled “Tackling Mental Health With the Duke of Cambridge,” follows the royal as he meets with players, fans and managers from all levels of the sport, Deadline.com reported on Thursday. The BBC One special will air as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

“Mental health is important — and during this pandemic more important than ever,” said BBC director-general Tony Hall, as reported by the outlet.

“Many people may be struggling alone, they may be worried about maintaining their own well-being or want to better equip themselves to help loved ones,” he continued. “That’s why bringing mental health issues out into the open is so important. Our programs aim to do just that.”

The 37-year-old, who is second in line to the British throne, will be seen taking part in “A Royal Team Talk” for the BBC, which was produced last year. In the special, William sat down with key soccer figures to discuss mental health.

As a royal, William has been passionate about raising mental health awareness. Most recently, he and his wife Kate Middleton announced a new initiative to provide round-the-clock mental health services to front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K.

On April 22, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that the Royal Foundation is partnering with charities Mind, Samaritans, Shout U.K. and Hospice U.K. to assist first responders who may be struggling with their mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic through a program called Our Frontline.

“Each of these organisations will be providing expertise in their relative field, to support the extraordinary people on the frontline responding to COVID-19 in the UK, and supporting the mental health sector as it responds to the immediate and long-term mental health consequences of the pandemic,” the couple shared in an announcement on Instagram.

The goal is to have trained volunteers who will be available via call or text to provide advice and mental health support for anyone in the front-line community who seeks it out.

The post came along with a statement from William that read: “Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the Coronavirus pandemic. Every day they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families. Catherine and I, together with The Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline.”

A royal source told People magazine that the idea was born out of the couple visiting and hearing from countless representatives in the mental health community who foresee trouble ahead when it comes to the mental health of workers on the front line of the pandemic.

“The Duke and Duchess have been hearing from representatives of mental health organizations and talking with frontline workers and hospital staff about what they need and are committed to do what they can to support the mental health charities,” the source told the outlet. “Both of them have been instrumental in convening the sector and helping bring partners together.”

