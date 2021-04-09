Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry
Published

Prince Philip’s death will prompt Prince Harry to reunite with his family sooner than expected, author claims

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday at age 99

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry will most likely return to the U.K. sooner than expected.

His grandfather Prince Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday. He was 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was Britain’s longest-serving consort.

Harry, who now resides in California, is expected to attend the unveiling of a statue that he and his older brother Prince William commissioned in honor of their late mother Princess Diana. It is scheduled to be unveiled at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

However, royal author Anna Pasternak told Fox News there’s no doubt that the 36-year-old will return to his family sooner than expected.

Britain's Prince Harry (L) salutes as he stands alongside his grandfather Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during their visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 10, 2016. - Prince Harry and his grandfather, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, laid a Cross of Remembrance in front of two wooden crosses from the Graves of Unknown British Soldiers from the First and Second World Wars. Each year, Remembrance Tributes carrying a personal message to someone who lost his or her life in military service, are laid in the Field of Remembrance. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

"He will have to," she said. "I think Harry will undoubtedly come back for the funeral, whether it’s a family funeral or a much larger event. All eyes are going to be on Harry and his next move. In terms of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, they’re kind of damned if they do and damned if they don’t at the moment. It’s a tricky situation for all of them, but I can’t imagine that Harry won’t put any tensions aside and go to his family at the moment."

Pasternak, who has written about the royal family over the years, recently released a book titled "The Real Wallis Simpson." The British writer tracked down the Duchess of Windsor’s last remaining circle of intimate friends who wanted to set the record straight about her controversial life.

Pasternak said it’s unclear whether Markle, 39, will join her husband, 36. She pointed out that the former American actress is expecting the couple’s second child during a pandemic. However, she said there’s no denying that Philip’s death marks "the end of an era."

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh reacts as he talks with Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019, after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. - Lady Gabriella, is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.  (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

"This is a man who gave up a promising military career, gave up everything literally to serve the queen and his country," she said. "We are deeply affected by his death here in Britain. And we mourn for the queen. The only positive aspect of this is that I feel we will mourn together. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the fallout that came from there, it left us kind of bruised as a nation. But hopefully, we can all finally unite in our love, gratitude and support of the queen."

Harry previously spoke lovingly of his grandfather in an interview in February.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show" that aired Feb. 25, Harry said he’d communicated with his grandparents frequently – even on Zoom.

When James Corden asked Harry if his grandmother knew how to use the online chat service, Harry told the British TV host, "Yes, both my grandparents do."

In this June 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a photo in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history.  (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

He continued, "They have Zoomed a few times, they have seen [my son] Archie running around. But my grandfather, instead of pressing ‘Leave Meeting,' he just goes" – and Harry pretends to close his laptop.

"I am like 'bye,' as I'm pressing," said Harry before imitating Philip closing the laptop.

The televised interview was recorded before Philip had been hospitalized for an infection.

Philip spent a month in the hospital earlier this year before he was released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in California with their son Archie. The former American actress is expecting her second child, a girl, due this summer. (Getty)

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at London's Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He had retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appeared in public afterward. During England's coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

