Prince Philip’s death will prompt Prince Harry to reunite with his family sooner than expected, author claims

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry will most likely return to the U.K. sooner than expected.

His grandfather Prince Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday. He was 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was Britain’s longest-serving consort.

Harry, who now resides in California, is expected to attend the unveiling of a statue that he and his older brother Prince William commissioned in honor of their late mother Princess Diana. It is scheduled to be unveiled at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

However, royal author Anna Pasternak told Fox News there’s no doubt that the 36-year-old will return to his family sooner than expected.

"He will have to," she said. "I think Harry will undoubtedly come back for the funeral, whether it’s a family funeral or a much larger event. All eyes are going to be on Harry and his next move. In terms of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, they’re kind of damned if they do and damned if they don’t at the moment. It’s a tricky situation for all of them, but I can’t imagine that Harry won’t put any tensions aside and go to his family at the moment."

Pasternak, who has written about the royal family over the years, recently released a book titled "The Real Wallis Simpson." The British writer tracked down the Duchess of Windsor’s last remaining circle of intimate friends who wanted to set the record straight about her controversial life.

Pasternak said it’s unclear whether Markle, 39, will join her husband, 36. She pointed out that the former American actress is expecting the couple’s second child during a pandemic. However, she said there’s no denying that Philip’s death marks "the end of an era."

"This is a man who gave up a promising military career, gave up everything literally to serve the queen and his country," she said. "We are deeply affected by his death here in Britain. And we mourn for the queen. The only positive aspect of this is that I feel we will mourn together. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the fallout that came from there, it left us kind of bruised as a nation. But hopefully, we can all finally unite in our love, gratitude and support of the queen."

Harry previously spoke lovingly of his grandfather in an interview in February.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show" that aired Feb. 25, Harry said he’d communicated with his grandparents frequently – even on Zoom.

When James Corden asked Harry if his grandmother knew how to use the online chat service, Harry told the British TV host, "Yes, both my grandparents do."

He continued, "They have Zoomed a few times, they have seen [my son] Archie running around. But my grandfather, instead of pressing ‘Leave Meeting,' he just goes" – and Harry pretends to close his laptop.

"I am like 'bye,' as I'm pressing," said Harry before imitating Philip closing the laptop.

The televised interview was recorded before Philip had been hospitalized for an infection.

Philip spent a month in the hospital earlier this year before he was released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at London's Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He had retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appeared in public afterward. During England's coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.