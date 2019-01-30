Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis' special skill to royal fan

At just nine months of age, Prince Louis has apparently mastered an important milestone in any baby’s development: crawling.

On Tuesday, while speaking to a crowd outside the new Victoria and Albert Museum in Dundee, Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton reportedly told a woman the young royal is a “fast crawler,” according to People, which cited royal photographer Mark Stewart.

“She told another woman that she hopes to bring her children here,” Stewart added, referring to Louis’ older siblings, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Both Middleton, 37, and Prince William, 36, visited the museum — the country’s first design museum — Tuesday for its official opening.

Middleton, who is the patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, gave a speech to commemorate the museum’s opening.

“I believe we should celebrate all our leading galleries, museums and cultural centers playing a greater role in communities, not just in London, but up and down the country too. The cultural riches of the U.K. belong to all people of the U.K,” she said before declaring the museum officially open.

Dundee is not far from The University of St. Andrews, where the royal couple first met, according to People.