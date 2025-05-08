Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s betrayal driving Prince William to protect kids from heir-and-spare nightmare: expert

Prince of Wales, heir to British throne, is said to not be on speaking terms with younger brother who lives in California

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dedicated to duty’ as monarchy's future: A real partnership Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'dedicated to duty' as monarchy's future: A real partnership

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen details how the Prince and Princess of Wales are following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as a royal couple.

After Prince Harry’s latest explosive interview, Prince William is committed more than ever to protecting his children from an heir-and-spare nightmare.

The claim was made by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, who believes that Harry’s struggles with being a royal "spare" have not only been a "nightmare" for the senior royals today but serve as a cautionary tale for the future of the monarchy.

"Prince William is particularly determined to do all he can to avoid the ‘heir and spare,’ which has caused so many royal nightmares [over] the generations," Fordwich explained.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON BATTLE PRINCE HARRY’S ‘SPARE’ CURSE WITH BOLD PARENTING CHANGES: EXPERTS

Split side-by-side image of Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William, left, is heir to the British throne while his younger brother, Prince Harry, right, is known as the royal "spare." (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He and Princess Catherine are focused on the importance of ‘normal’ simple childhood moments, such as family chores together, cooking, family holidays, sports and time in nature. They are keen on country walks and bonfires, very British traditions."

The rift between the Duke of Sussex and his family burst into the open again last week when the prince gave a raw interview to the BBC after losing a court case over his security. In a long and at times emotional conversation, the 40-year-old said he wants reconciliation, while re-airing grievances against the royal family, the U.K. government and the media.

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry said his father, who is battling cancer, won’t speak to him because of "this security stuff," a legal wrangle about protection for the prince when he’s in his home country.

Split side-by-side image of King Charles and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, right, claimed that his father, King Charles III, left, wouldn't speak to him. (Getty Images)

"This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute," he said.

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, alleging hostility and racist attitudes by the press and royal establishment. Harry’s tell-all 2023 memoir "Spare," filled with private details about embarrassing revelations, made things worse.

Kate Middleton wearing a bright purple dress walking in front of Princess Charlotte who is wearing a polka dot dress.

Princess Charlotte, right, is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, left. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Harry’s latest interview took place on May 2nd, the same day when William’s middle child, Princess Charlotte, turned 10 years old. His eldest son, Prince George, 11, is second in line to the British throne.

"Princess Catherine [like William] is determined to raise Princess Charlotte with a combination of adherence to traditional royal values of duty and public service, as well as a close-knit, loving, nurturing approach in the hopes of avoiding [another] royal ‘spare,’ such as her wayward uncle," said Fordwich.

Fordwich’s sentiments came shortly after People magazine published a cover story to commemorate Charlotte’s birthday. In the issue, royal experts pointed out how Charlotte being the spare to her brother is in "a vulnerable place" and filled with potential pitfalls that Harry experienced on the world stage.

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, quit royal duties in 2019 after his controversial friendship with late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

"The late Queen [Elizabeth] was always very conscious of the extraordinary and challenging role of the No. 2," royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of "The Making of a King," told the outlet.

A close-up of teary-eyed Princess Margaret

A troubled Princess Margaret (1930-2002) returns to Clarence House after a weekend in the country where Group Captain Peter Townsend was also a guest. The decision not to marry Townsend was announced on Halloween 1955. (Derek Berwin/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

"That’s why she had a particular soft spot for [her sister, Princess] Margaret, for [her son, Prince] Andrew, and [her grandson,] Harry," he shared. "She understood that being second place in a strictly hierarchical family and institution has its challenges. Everyone is conscious of that."

In "Spare," Harry detailed his sibling rivalry with William, 42, and how he struggled to find his way behind palace doors.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry appear on the balcony

Kate Middleton and Prince William at King Charles' coronation in 2023. (Getty Images)

"I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B," he wrote, as quoted by the outlet. "I was brought in the world in case something happened to Willy."

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Prince Harry detailed his sibling rivalry with Prince William in his memoir. (Getty Images)

Harry also described that being the spare led to tensions with his brother.

"My family had declared me a nullity. The spare," he wrote. "I didn’t complain about it, but I didn’t need to dwell on it either. Far better, in my mind, not to think about certain facts... But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with; the spare could always be spared."

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis sitting together at a crowd in formal wear.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are shown during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As William prepares to be king one day, Hardman said he wants to "make the whole royal existence approachable and not scary for all his children."

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

"Spare" was published in 2023. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"Prince William and Princess Catherine know only too well the perils of the heir-and-spare relationship dynamic," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"We know of numerous heir-and-spare cycles, the spare going slightly off the rails, usually due to feeling undervalued," she shared. 

Chard pointed out prime examples of "royal rebels" who sparked furious backlash due to their actions included Margaret, Andrew and, more recently, Harry.

Split side-by-side image of Prince William and Prince Harry

Growing up next to Prince William, left, Prince Harry said there were moments when he felt devalued. (Getty Images)

It’s noted that in "Spare," Harry also wrote about moments where he felt dismissed or devalued, People magazine reported.

Prince William in a navy suit looking at Kate Middleton holding a bouquet of flowers wearing a polka dot dress and a black fascinator.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, leave after attending a service of thanksgiving to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe at Westminster Abbey in London on May 8, 2025. (BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking every step, a conscious decision to prevent the heir-and-spare cycle with their children," Chard explained. "They are well aware of the pitfalls Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could face growing up with Prince George."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales know their minds and are carving out their royal path," Chard continued. "They are not afraid to tweak and change the traditional royal ways and rules. They prioritize their family. Their children come first. The children are given the love, support and guidance needed for a balanced, successful, healthy future. They are aware their parenting decisions are critical to the success of the crown."

Prince Louis giving a smiling Prince William in uniform a toothless grin.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Louis attend a military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

People magazine reported that looking ahead, Charlotte could be bestowed the title of Princess Royal, a title that her great-aunt, Princess Anne, 74, possesses. The outlet noted the title is ultimately the monarch’s to give, and Charlotte could still choose to decline it.

King Charles III and Princess Anne dressed in military uniforms

Princess Anne is known as King Charles' right-hand woman. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"The Princess Royal has taken Princess Charlotte under her wing," Chard claimed. "They have a close bond. Princess Anne is a fabulous role model for Charlotte. She is aware of the trials and tribulations of being the right-hand woman to her brother, King Charles. She steers Charlotte in the happy direction of being the great support, right-hand woman to her brother, future heir Prince George."

"I feel Princess Charlotte in the future could fulfill the role currently held by Princess Anne, becoming the backbone of royal appearances and duties," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "Princess Anne is seen as the hardest-working royal, and Charlotte right now seems to have the same steely resolve to do things correctly."

Prince William in uniform walking in front of Prince George in a suit.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is second in line to the British throne. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Charlotte, third in line to the throne, is the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales. A source told People magazine that Charlotte, along with her siblings, is being raised by the couple to "strike a balance between private life and duty."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look serious in a photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their two young children. (Getty Images)

Harry currently resides in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito with his wife and two children. He told the BBC that he "can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K."

The prince said he loves Britain and "it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland."

Prince Harry High Court

Prince Harry is worried his children will lose a part of their heritage. (Associated Press/Alastair Grant)

Harry claimed that he and his family are endangered when visiting Britain because of hostility aimed at him and Meghan on social media and through relentless hounding by news media.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ‘DEDICATED TO DUTY’ AS MONARCHY'S FUTURE: A REAL PARTNERSHIP

According to several royal experts and multiple reports, Harry and William are not on speaking terms. Sources close to Harry previously told Fox News Digital that Harry’s calls and letters to his father go unanswered.

Fordwich said William has been prioritizing family and duty. She believes his children are on the right path to success, regardless of where they are in the line of succession.

Princess Charlotte in a red coat.

According to royal experts, Princess Charlotte keeps her brothers in check. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Those close to the family agree that Princess Charlotte, [in particular], is extremely levelheaded and mature beyond her years, often keeping her brothers, George and Louis, in check during public engagements," said Chard. "The hope is that when Prince George ascends to the throne, she will be by his side for support, just as Princess Anne has been such a stalwart support for King Charles III."

Prince Harry looks serious as he walks in a dark suit and tie

Prince Harry said he's ready to reconcile with his family. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency)

In his interview, Harry said he could forgive his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

