Prince Harry
Prince Harry slams Joe Rogan over spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

'The Joe Rogan Experience' host has since walked back his comments

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Prince Harry wasn't happy with the comments fellow podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan made about the coronavirus vaccine

The Duke of Sussex, who appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast on Thursday, slammed Rogan for spreading misinformation.

"The issue is in today’s world with misinformation endemic, you’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth," Harry said. 

The royal family member added that "with a platform comes responsibility" and it's better for those without professional knowledge or expertise to "stay out of it."

JOE ROGAN RETRACTS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COMMENTS

Rogan, previously questioned on his popular Spotify podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," if young, healthy people need to get vaccinated. 

"If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no. If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this," Rogan told listeners.

Joe Rogan walked back his comments he made about young people not getting the coronavirus vaccine. 

He later walked back his comments. 

Rogan, 53, clarified, "I am not a doctor. I am a f---king moron. I am a cage-fighting commentator... I am not a respected source of information even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying."

PRINCE HARRY, OPRAH WINFREY TEAM UP FOR APPLE TV+ MENTAL HEALTH SERIES

The duke recently served as a campaign chair for Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, and spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated.

"So many things have been politicized over the years but when we're talking about life and death — which is what we're talking about now — vaccines cannot be politicized," he said. "Being able to come together as humans, as people, is how we're going to get ourselves out of this and we must ensure that everyone around the world has equal access to the vaccine, otherwise none of this works." 

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle started their exclusive podcast with Spotify through their production company Archewell Audio back in December 2020. 

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," Harry and Markle said in a joint statement obtained by Fox News. 

The pair said they want to "spotlight diverse perspectives and voices."

Shepard also announced on Thursday that "Armchair Expert" is moving exclusively to Spotify in a new deal.

