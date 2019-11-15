Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should do 'their duty' and spend Christmas with queen: Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan isn't happy about the latest royal news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland

In comparison, for the past two years they followed with the queen’s tradition of celebrating the holiday at her Sandringham home.

This will also be the first Christmas for baby Archie Harrison, who was born in early May and is the queen's eighth great-grandchild.

"Harry and Meghan seem determined to do things their way, however much damage it causes, and however isolated it makes them," he wrote in an op-ed for the DailyMail.

"They knew the queen’s family Christmas was a perfect opportunity to end the year on a good note, mending broken fences with the Cambridges and spending time with Her Majesty at a time when she and her husband Prince Philip are nearing the end of their long and remarkable lives," he continued.

Morgan, 54, believes they knew all of the media would be watching their next move, coming off their royal tour of Africa and their headline-making interview, where Markle, 38, admitted she's been struggling behind the scenes with life in the public eye.

The British broadcast personality added he thinks the press has treated them fairly -- "The press has rightly praised them when they’ve behaved like proper royals and has rightly castigated them when they’ve behaved like jumped-up whiny spoiled hypocritical celebrity brats."

He went on to mention how Harry, 35, whined about the backlash from taking a private plane to holiday with Sir Elton John in the South of France, even as he advocates for reducing one's carbon footprint.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the duke and duchess of Sussex revealed the news about the family's travel plans.

"The duke and duchess are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," the spokesperson said, referencing the couple's previously reported break from their public duties and a potential trip to the United States. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holidays this year, as a new family, with the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland."

"The decision is in line with the precedent set previously by other members of the royal family and has the support of her majesty the queen."