Prince Harry, Meghan Markle defended by Oprah Winfrey over criticism: 'Privacy doesn’t mean silence'

Oprah Winfrey is standing up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In recent weeks, Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, have been particularly vocal about their lives as members of the British royal family – a rarity for those close to the monarchy.

They made claims of racism and ignoring psychiatric needs in a bombshell tell-all interview with Winfrey in March, while Harry criticized his father's parenting during a recent podcast episode and accused his family of turning a blind eye to pleas for help against public criticism in his series "The Me You Can't See."

The two have been criticized over their public statements that are growing in frequency considering they moved to California last year in an attempt to attain more privacy.

Winfrey, however, isn't having it and is standing up for her business partner and his wife.

"I ask for privacy and I'm talking all the time," she said on the "Today" show on Friday. "I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves."

She said that critics of Harry's vocalization are "missing" the idea that he wants to maintain a modicum of privacy as a basic desire.

"Privacy doesn't mean silence," she added.

Furthermore, Winfrey, 67, said that Harry and Markle "have not shared any regrets" with her over their tell-all interview.

"I understood what had happened to them and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question: Why did they leave?" she explained. "And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood."

Winfrey and Harry worked together closely to develop the Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See," which features interviews from celebrities and everyday people about their mental health struggles and how they're working to overcome them.

"The Me You Can't See" is currently streaming.