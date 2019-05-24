Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle, Archie behind for charity polo match in Rome

Prince Harry isn’t wasting time keeping up with royal duties.

The 34-year-old, who welcomed his first son, Archie, earlier this month with his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, traveled to Italy on Friday to play polo for his charity Sentebale.

According to the couple’s Instagram page, the charity, which was co-founded by Harry in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, supports the mental health and well-being of children and young people impacted by HIV in Africa.

People magazine reported Harry teamed up with professional polo pal Nacho Figueras, who was a guest at his wedding last May, for the match, leaving Markle, 37, and baby Archie at home.

“Sentebale has worked for over a decade in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi to address the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV, providing them with the tools, peer networks and education to lead healthy and productive lives,” Harry’s social media page noted.

“Sentebale’s core program supporting children living with HIV reaches over 4,600 children and young people each month who are coming to terms with living with HIV through monthly Saturday clubs at local healthcare facilities, and 1,700 youth through residential week-long camps in Lesotho and Botswana,” it continued.

“Last year alone, Sentebale’s youth volunteers aged between 18 and 24 delivered sexual and reproductive health education, including topics on HIV prevention in schools and communities to over 100,000 of their peers in Lesotho.”

Earlier this month, Harry tore himself away from his family and headed to The Netherlands where he helped launch the next stage of his Invictus Games, which supports veterans and wounded armed forces members. However, Harry is expected to take some time off following the polo match in Rome.

People magazine shared Harry and his older brother Prince William used to play several charity matches each summer either on the same side or on opposing teams. However, the royal brothers have scaled back their polo-playing this summer because of family commitments.

“They will both play polo in support of their charities, but work and family responsibilities mean that they can’t commit to as many polo matches as they used to,” claimed a palace insider.

Harry and Markle welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6. He is seventh in line to the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

Sources previously told people that Harry and William, 37, will likely become closer now that they’re both parents.

“William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship,” a source close to the royal family said. “The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on.”

William and Harry were rumored to be feuding ever since William allegedly warned Harry that he and Meghan may have been moving too quickly in their relationship.

However, the Cambridges and Sussexes recently announced they'd teamed up for a new mental health initiative, so it appears that whatever feuding occurred may be behind them.