Prince Harry surprises London Marathon runners in Los Angeles before the virtual event

Prince Harry had a surprise chat with a couple in Los Angeles, Calif., who were to complete the London Marathon virtually.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the marathon, which was supposed to take place in April, was held Sunday virtually. Runners around the world tracked their times using an app.

The L.A. couple, Chudney and Mark Espiritu, had a story that caught Harry’s attention, prompting a meetup.

Chudney shared a photo of her, Mark, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, smiling for a picture.

In the caption, she explained that per her husband’s request she sent the London Marathon an essay about her cancer journey and how running has changed her life “for the better.”

"I also mentioned that I decided to still run the virtual marathon because it is their 40th & it is my 40th too!" Chudney wrote.

The 40-year-old runner also revealed that her mother is currently battling cancer and they chose to dedicate their run to her too.

"We found out that the ambassador [of London Marathon] was the Duke of Sussex! Prince Harry!!!” Chudney added. “He is so laid-back and very down to earth. He actually asked if it is okay for us to sit on the floor."

In a video, shared by a fan account, Harry and the runners sat on the ground of a playground as the Duke of Sussex asked the couple about what inspired them to compete in the race and how they prepared.

"The interview was more of like a chat with a friend. What an experience this was. I never imagined myself chatting with Prince Harry,” Chudney concluded. “This is one for the books. I will never forget this day.”

The Duke of Sussex also shared a broader message to all the runners.

"This year, sadly, it's not possible for everyone to run together on the streets of London in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon," Harry said in a video message posted by the organization. "Instead, 45,000 runners from the U.K. and 109 countries around the world will run The 40th Race in their own way, taking on the 26.2 miles in their own communities.”

He added: "Thanks to all of you, the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe."