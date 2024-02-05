King Charles' cancer diagnosis leaves royal family 'very thin on the ground:' expert

Following the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, royal family members are "very thin on the ground," according to royal expert Neil Sean.

Sean — who has over 20 years of experience covering the royal family — was a guest on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Monday where he pointed out that the royal family has been very tied up these past several weeks.

"This is a difficult bit, Martha, because obviously, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, is incapacitated back recovering herself," Sean said of Kate Middleton's recent abdominal surgery. "And then, of course, you have Prince William who is also on daddy duties."

He continued, "So now, we're going to have to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and, of course, the Princess Royal — but it does leave the royals very thin on the ground."

William, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, Anne, the Princess Royal and Queen Camilla all make up the four counselors of state in place if the king becomes incapacitated.

Sean said this time for Camilla is "difficult" as she will likely need to step away from her royal duties to aid Charles, which she "will want to do." However, Charles "will want her out and about."

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released a statement, sharing that the king was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

A source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and King Charles spoke about his diagnosis before His Majesty went public with his health concerns.

"The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis," a source confirmed to Fox News Digital. In addition, Harry "will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty" in the coming days.

Sean advised Harry to "leave" his wife, Meghan Markle, "at home" when he returns to the United Kingdom.

Sean also says it's going to be "tricky" for Harry once he returns to the United Kingdom because "he's very much disliked."

"What we have to remember is that he is a family member, naturally concerned about his father," Sean added.

MacCallum mentioned that Buckingham Palace previously kept the late Queen Elizabeth II's cancer diagnosis private.

Sean believes Buckingham Palace decided to share Charles' diagnosis early on because "we live in a different world, it's a digital world."

"Truly, the situation is this," Sean continued. "His majesty the King wants to nip this in the bud and be transparent and say ‘this is where I’m at now,' so people don't speculate and make grave misdemeanors regarding it."

Charles was seen at St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham on Sunday, which Sean believes was "a very big message" from the King.

"It's very clever in their communications of what they're doing," Sean said of Buckingham Palace. "Seriously though, we just wish him the best. It's very upsetting news actually over here in the United Kingdom and, of course, to the rest of the world – the Commonwealth."