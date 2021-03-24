Now Prince Harry has a job, here's a list of other working Royals

Now that he’s been financially cut off from his royal family, Prince Harry has picked himself up by his bootstraps and gotten a job in the tech industry.

He joined the corporate world as the Chief Impact Officer for the coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp Inc.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of "his model of inspiration and impact through action."

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission of being proactive about mental health.

"Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance," he wrote.

Here is a list of other royals in his family who go to work.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S OPRAH INTERVIEW PROMPTS BUCKINGHAM PALACE TO CONSIDER APPOINTING DIVERSITY CHIEF

Princess Beatrice

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is a princess but has a full-time job.

Princess Beatrice is a businesswoman who majored in history at Goldsmiths College at the University of London.

She currently is vice president of partnerships and strategy at software company Afiniti. Her previous jobs include an associate at Sandbridge Capital and business development at Sony Pictures Television.

Her life changed when she married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and became a stepmom to his four-year-old son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf last year.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is also the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

She was an art history and English literature major at Newcastle University. After graduation, she worked at online auction house Paddle8 in New York City and she was a director for the international art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Eugenie welcomed her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 9.

Princess Eugenie and her family are living in Frogmore Cottage, the refurbished home that briefly belonged to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

PRINCE WILLIAM DOESN'T FEEL ‘TRAPPED,' IS ‘WILLING TO EMBRACE HIS DESTINY’ AS A FUTURE KING: ROYAL EXPERT

Zara Tindall

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall became the director at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2019 after a champion equestrian career, which included her winning a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

"I'm passionate about horse racing, particularly on the Jumps side, and the absolute pinnacle of that is Cheltenham. Racing is simply the most exciting sport and it's open to all," the 39-year-old daughter of Princess Anne said about the job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zara’s father-in-law Phil Tindall also previously told the Sunday Times that despite being surrounded by royalty, the Olympic silver medalist is grateful she’s simply known as Zara.

"Zara always says she’s so pleased she wasn’t given a title," Phil told the outlet. He added the lack of a title has allowed Zara and her brother Peter Phillips "to live their own lives."

Tindall recently welcomed her third child, a son named Lucas, with her husband Mike Tindall.

Peter Phillips

Tindall's brother, Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson, is a sportsman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After he majored in sports science at the University of Exeter, he also worked as managing director at sports and entertainment company SEL UK Ltd.

He currently is the chairman and chief executive officer of City Racing, a company which "brings horse racing to the world’s greatest cities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.