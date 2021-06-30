Prince Harry exits quarantine at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry has left self-isolation at Frogmore Cottage after quarantining for five days ahead of the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, on Thursday.

He was photographed being driven off the property on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the United Kingdom last Friday in order to properly isolate and then test for COVID-19 before reuniting with his brother, Prince William, for the special event.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, lived at Frogmore Cottage outside London before they moved to Canada and then California after officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The statue ceremony will take place in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

Harry, 36, previously returned to his home country in April for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip .

Plans for the statue were first announced in February 2017. According to a statement released by the palace last year, the statue was commissioned by Diana’s sons to "recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world."

"The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday," the statement read. "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending has been scaled down, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, the brothers formed a committee made up of Diana’s sisters, some close friends, experts and charity contacts to help create a tribute for her. They commissioned Ian Rank-Broadley, the sculptor behind the image of the queen that has been used to decorate all British coins since 1998, to create the sculpture.

Diana passed away in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. She was 36.

