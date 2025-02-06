Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'dropped' his good friends once he started dating Meghan Markle, comedian says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
King Charles cant get involved in Prince Harrys security woes: author Video

King Charles cant get involved in Prince Harrys security woes: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of ‘My Mother and I,’ explains why the monarch is too exhausted to deal with his younger son’s ongoing court battle.

Prince Harry cut ties with some longtime friends the moment he started dating Meghan Markle, comedian Jack Whitehall claimed. 

During a podcast interview, Whitehall, 36, gave a glimpse into his friendship with the Duke of Sussex, 40.

"I’ve come into contact with a couple of [the royals] in the past. I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror," the comedian said on the "Jase & Lauren" podcast

Prince Harry Attends The Royal Variety Performance

Britain's Prince Harry greets comedian Jack Whitehall after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall on Nov. 13, 2015. (Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When asked if Harry "dropped his mates" when he started dating the "Suits" star, he replied, "Yeah."

Although Whitehall admitted he "had a few nights out" with the royal, he shared that he wasn’t present during the infamous night when Harry reportedly played strip billiards with showgirls in Las Vegas. 

"I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror."

— Jack Whitehall
Prince Harry, Jack Whitehall

Prince Harry reportedly lost touch with his longtime friend Jack Whitehall, the comedian claimed during a podcast interview. (Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say, part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy," Whitehall added. "But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun."

The "Bad Education" star said, like the Invictus Games founder, he has also "retired" from his young bachelor days since becoming a father.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit with their son Archie during their 2019 tour in Cape Town, South Africa. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Reps for Harry and Markle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

This isn’t the first time Harry has been reported to have lost touch with his friends after he began dating Markle, 43.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the U.S. in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In August 2023, King Charles’ former butler weighed in on why the reported rift between Harry and his "mates" occurred. 

Grant Harrold, who worked for the monarch for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales, claimed Harry axed friendships that he and Prince William once shared.

"I know quite a few of Harry’s friends who don’t hear from him at all…" Harrold said on behalf of Spin Genie, according to the New York Post.

Per the outlet, the Duke of Sussex missed longtime friend Jack Mann’s wedding, though Mann attended Prince Harry and Markle's wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand as they walk down the stairs at George's Chapel where they just got married at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in 2018 and share two children together, Archie and Lilibet. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

Harrold also said the same distance in Prince Harry’s friendships exists in his relationship with his brother, Prince William. 

"They were both very sociable boys," Harrold said. "And that’s what’s so sad about it now, how they’ve gone from best of friends to nonexistent really. They have become so distant."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in 2016. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

He continued, "They were best friends, and they had the same friends, too. You’d see them in the pubs together," Harrold added. "It was a great time for them."

Harry and Markle moved to the U.S. in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties, but according to British royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the distance was already growing between Harry and his friends.

"One of the very first falling outs was when he introduced Meghan to his Eton [College] friends back in 2016 during a Sandringham country estate shooting party," according to Fordwich. "Ever since then, the friends have kept their distance, as has Harry."

The prestigious Eton College is "where the sons of elites are groomed for former national leadership. Indeed, 20 British prime ministers attended Eton," Fordwich explained at the time. 

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton, Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

