Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share sweet moment with son Archie in upcoming documentary

Archie is getting some love in the upcoming documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."

In a promo for the documentary, which is set to air on Sunday on the UK's ITV network and obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen embracing their son while on their 10-day tour of Africa.

The shot shows Harry, 35, holding Archie while Markle, 38, plants a kiss on his head.

The trailer also features a shot of Archbishop Desmond Tutu meeting Archie, who was four months old at the time of the tour.

The documentary is said to also address Meghan and Harry's tumultuous relationship with British tabloids.

On October 1, the Sussexes revealed they'd be taking legal actions against the Mail on Sunday -- and its parent company Associated Newspapers -- alleging "the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by" Markle. Although the statement did not name the specific letter, The Guardian reported that the Mail on Sunday published a letter penned by Markle to her estranged father.

Harry also condemned the "British tabloid press" for waging a "ruthless campaign" against Markle "that has escalated over the past year" throughout the course of her pregnancy and while raising Archie.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Mail on Sunday told Entertainment Tonight: "The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."