Prince Harry apologizes for 'hatgate' controversy after wearing Dodgers cap at World Series

Prince Harry apologized for his apparent support of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 World Series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Game 4 of the series between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The son of King Charles III donned a blue Dodgers cap as part of his attire. Prince Harry's hat choice confused fans, who believed the royal should have been rooting for the Toronto Blue Jays due to Canada’s link to the United Kingdom.

While in Canada to celebrate Remembrance Day, the prince apologized for the hat choice.

"Is there anything you would like to say about wearing that LA Dodgers hat last week and getting into hot water?" Prince Harry was asked Thursday during an interview with CTV News.

"Oh, the LA Dodgers hat – hatgate. Well, firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it," Prince Harry said.

"Secondly, I was under duress," he continued. "There wasn't much choice. I was invited to the LA Dodgers box or the dugout by the owner himself. So, I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do."

While at the game, the couple color-coordinated their ensembles with Markle wearing a white button-down shirt with a navy sweater draped over her shoulders with dark pants, while Harry wore a navy blazer over a white T-shirt with dark trousers.

The couple was spotted seated in the front row behind home plate, ahead of baseball icon Sandy Koufax.

During the interview Thursday, Prince Harry put on a Toronto Blue Jays hat to emphasize his loyalty to the Canadian baseball team.

"I'm going to wear this from now on to make sure I don't make any more of those mistakes," Prince Harry quipped.

"When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available," he joked.

"I'm very sorry to the Canadian public. I'm devastated that the Blue Jays lost, but go Jays."

Prince Harry was hatless during Game 7 of the World Series, as seen in a video shared to Instagram by Markle.

Markle’s video showed the prince and her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, watching the end of the game as the Dodgers clinched back-to-back World Series titles. In the black-and-white clip, apparently filmed inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private theater room, Harry and Zajfen sat in chairs while Markle was heard cheering off camera.

Zajfen shared Markle's video on her own Instagram Story at the time, writing, "Best game ever!!! Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!"

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.