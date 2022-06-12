Prince Charles told by UK leaders to stop meddling in politics amid immigration comment backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The British government wants Prince Charles to steer clear of politics after comments he made about a new policy for asylum seekers drew backlash, according to a report.

After Charles, 73, renewed criticism for a policy that sends asylum seekers to Rwanda by calling it "appalling," Downing Street responded by saying such a comment would "present serious constitutional issues" once he assumes the throne, the Sunday Times reported.

"Prince Charles is an adornment to our public life, but that will cease to be charming if he attempts to behave the same way when he is king. That will present serious constitutional issues," an unidentified senior cabinet member said to the outlet.

According to the official, disagreements between the British Royals and the Commonwealth should happen behind closed doors.

"A lot of his views on architecture and horticulture are interesting, and I would always be willing to listen to them privately. But that’s very different from him making public interventions as monarch," the official said, per the Times. "The Queen’s genius is that most of us have no idea what she thinks."

Another cabinet member, also speaking anonymously, said Charles is expected to discontinue these comments once he serves as King.

"While this kind of intervention will be tolerated while he is the Prince of Wales, the same will not be true when he becomes king," the official told the Times.

Drawing further contrast between Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, another official said: "The trouble with Charles is that he thinks he needs to be interesting and he thinks people are interested in what he thinks. He seems to have misunderstood the role," the Times reported.

Charles has previously said he was "more than disappointed" by the law, which physically transports asylum seekers back to Rwanda, despite it being upheld by the country’s high court.

According to the Times, a rift between United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet and the royals stems from an initial meeting between the two leaders.

During the meeting, Johnson exhibited "disrespectful" behavior towards Charles as the lawmaker is "notoriously relaxed about punctuality" and Charles "cannot abide lateness," the report said.

The British Monarchy’s Royal Family released a statement clarifying Charles would act "politically neutral" when he inherits the throne from his mother.

Charles has previously said he would act within "constitutional parameters" when he is the king as he is "not that stupid" to violate U.K. law.