Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

Prince Charles told by UK leaders to stop meddling in politics amid immigration comment backlash

Prince Charles and UK's Boris Johnson have previously feuded

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The British government wants Prince Charles to steer clear of politics after comments he made about a new policy for asylum seekers drew backlash, according to a report.

After Charles, 73, renewed criticism for a policy that sends asylum seekers to Rwanda by calling it "appalling," Downing Street responded by saying such a comment would "present serious constitutional issues" once he assumes the throne, the Sunday Times reported.

"Prince Charles is an adornment to our public life, but that will cease to be charming if he attempts to behave the same way when he is king. That will present serious constitutional issues," an unidentified senior cabinet member said to the outlet.

PRINCE CHARLES DELIVERS QUEEN'S SPEECH FOR THE FIRST TIME AT OPENING OF PARLIAMENT

According to the official, disagreements between the British Royals and the Commonwealth should happen behind closed doors.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022 (Hannah McKay)

"A lot of his views on architecture and horticulture are interesting, and I would always be willing to listen to them privately. But that’s very different from him making public interventions as monarch," the official said, per the Times. "The Queen’s genius is that most of us have no idea what she thinks."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SURVIVES A NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE, CALLS WIN 'DECISIVE'

Another cabinet member, also speaking anonymously, said Charles is expected to discontinue these comments once he serves as King.

"While this kind of intervention will be tolerated while he is the Prince of Wales, the same will not be true when he becomes king," the official told the Times.

PRINCE CHARLES CONDEMNS RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE: ‘BRUTAL AGGRESSION’

Drawing further contrast between Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, another official said: "The trouble with Charles is that he thinks he needs to be interesting and he thinks people are interested in what he thinks. He seems to have misunderstood the role," the Times reported.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 17:  Prince Charles, Prince of Wales amongst the Alliums during a visit to Kew Gardens on May 17, 2017 in London, England. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 17:  Prince Charles, Prince of Wales amongst the Alliums during a visit to Kew Gardens on May 17, 2017 in London, England.  (Getty Images     )

Charles has previously said he was "more than disappointed" by the law, which physically transports asylum seekers back to Rwanda, despite it being upheld by the country’s high court.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the Times, a rift between United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet and the royals stems from an initial meeting between the two leaders.

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shake hands during their walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shake hands during their walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File) (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

During the meeting, Johnson exhibited "disrespectful" behavior towards Charles as the lawmaker is "notoriously relaxed about punctuality" and Charles "cannot abide lateness," the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The British Monarchy’s Royal Family released a statement clarifying Charles would act "politically neutral" when he inherits the throne from his mother.

Charles has previously said he would act within "constitutional parameters" when he is the king as he is "not that stupid" to violate U.K. law.

Trending