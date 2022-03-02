Prince Charles says Queen Elizabeth is ‘a lot better now’ amid COVID recovery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Charles has provided an update regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth II after her coronavirus diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales, 73, provided the update to Janice Jacom, a local administrative worker, at an area golf course during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day, according to Hello! magazine.

"I asked the prince about his mother, and he said, 'She's a lot better now. It was very mild.’ It was a bit worrying as the queen is getting on a bit, but I think she's absolutely wonderful," the 64-year-old Jacom told the outlet Wednesday.

Speaking with Town and Country, another local by the name of Raymond Gibson said he also inquired about the health of the 95-year-old monarch.

"I asked how his mum was. He said she's had very slight COVID, so she's OK," Gibson said.

Charles returned a positive test for the virus last month. It was the second time the British heir to the throne had contracted the disease.

His remarks on Elizabeth come just two days after the queen hosted two virtual audiences Tuesday, which many believed signified she was on the mend.

She canceled several sessions last week after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms caused by COVID.

The palace has declined to offer day-to-day commentary on the monarch’s health, citing her right to privacy. However, palace officials noted that Elizabeth, who is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle.

During her recovery, Elizabeth was able to hold her weekly audience by telephone with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, Elizabeth met with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children at Frogmore House, which is on the Windsor Castle estate, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were reportedly in attendance. The palace declined to give Fox News Digital commentary about the reported get-together.

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch, has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

