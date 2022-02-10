Expand / Collapse search
Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

This is the second time the Prince of Wales has contracted the coronavirus

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office, Clarence House announced Thursday.

This is the second time the British heir to the throne has contracted the disease.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," a palace spokesperson announced on Thursday, adding that the 73-year-old has canceled his planned engagements for later today.

Charles previously tested positive in March 2020. He spent seven days in isolation at his Scotland home before resuming his royal duties.

