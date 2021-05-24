Prince William confused as to why brother Harry keeps ‘throwing his family under the bus’: report

Prince William is calling a time out on his brother, Prince Harry’s admission that living his life in the royal family has been a zoo-like experience and remarks Harry made that he felt abandoned by the firm.

"William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV," a source told "Us Weekly" on Monday of Harry’s sentiments in his new AppleTV+ docuseries, "The Me You Can’t See."

"Of course, mental health is a serious issue but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus," the insider added.

Prince William, 38, and Harry, 35, have endured a contentious brotherhood that only intensified following Harry and Meghan Markle’s March 2020 decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and was further ignited in the wake of Prince Philip’s death last month at age 99.

The source maintained to Us Weekly that William and their father Prince Charles, 72, may never see Harry in the same light following his consistent media appearances that see Harry peeling back the layers of the inner workings of the British monarchy.

"There’s no way they’ll ever trust him after this," the insider stated. "The damage is done."

In Harry’s series that premiered on May 21, Markle, 39, and the Duke of Sussex officially make their decision to further separate themselves from the firm after Markle was harassed by U.K. press and allegedly faced racism.

Harry said he was "met with total silence" and "total neglect" from his family after they learned of the verdict.

"Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public, was when they said, ‘Harry’s girl almost straight out of Compton,’ and that her exotic DNA will be thickening the royal blood," Harry said in the series.

"We get followed, photographed, chased, harassed," he continued. "Picking up cameras and flashes of cameras, makes my blood boil, and makes me angry takes me back to what happened to my mum, I experienced when I was a kid. But it went through a whole new depth, not just with traditional media, but also social media platforms as well. I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect."

Harry maintained that he felt a sense of guilt and grew "angry with [himself]" that he and Markle were "stuck in this situation," adding that the constant badgering played a role in their leaving the U.K. for Canada and later Los Angeles.

"I was ashamed to go to my family because — to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to — I know that I’m not going to get from my family what I need," Harry, who shares 2-year-old son Archie with the former "Suits" actress, revealed.

"Then I had a son, who I would far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look in his eyes wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I’m going to have to look after him myself," he added. "That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence."

In his new series, Harry also advocates heavily for therapy, which he said aided him immensely following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when he was only 12 years old.

"I wasn’t in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about it either. That was sort of, like, squashed," he said. "[I needed] to heal from the past. … I was so angry with what happened her and the fact that there was no justice at all. Nothing came from that," Harry lamented.

"The same people that chased her into the tunnel, photographed her dying from the backseat – I didn’t want to think about her because if I think about her, then it’s going to bring up the fact that I can’t bring her back, and it’s going to make me sad," he added.

"What’s the point in thinking about something sad? What’s the point in thinking about someone that you’ve lost that you’re never going to get back again? And I just decided not to talk about it."

Harry went on to say that through the ages of 28 to around 32, he ultimately turned to drinking and drugs to help him cope with "panic attacks" and "severe anxiety" brought on by his adult life in the firm and the constant reminders of what happened to Diana.

"The happiest times of my life was 10 years in the Army, without question, because I got to wear the same uniform as everybody else. I had to do the same training as everybody else," he admitted. "I started from the bottom like everybody else. There was no special treatment because of who I was."

Added the royal son: "I was gonna have to deal with my past because there was anger there. Toward my late 20s, I was starting to ask questions of, ‘Should I really be here?’ And that was when I started going, ‘I can’t keep hiding from this.’ Family members who said, ‘Just play the game and your life will be easier.'"

These days, Harry is appearing to have played the game in his own way which has led him to a mansion in the outskirts of Los Angeles with a young son and an actress wife who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Harry is making a name for himself in ways outside of the royal family that otherwise may not have been afforded to him had he remained in the U.K. and he is steadfast in his beliefs that the move he and Markle made to exit the confines of the firm have produced a better life for their family stateside.

"It’s incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I’m in a place where I feel as though I should have been four years ago," Harry said in the series. "I don’t get panic attacks. I’ve learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. And I have my wife to thank for that."