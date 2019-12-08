Queen Elizabeth has 'no plans' to retire

Don't expect to see Queen Elizabeth step down anytime soon.

Lately, rumors have been circulating that the Queen, 93, would follow in the footsteps of her husband, Phillip, and retire from her royal duties as she turns 95.

However, a rep for her son Prince Charles told Entertainment Tonight that "there are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 -- or any other age."

The statement comes shortly after the Queen's youngest son, Andrew, stepped down from his own royal duties following revelations of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

In late November, reports said that Charles, 71, played a large role in forcing Andrew, 59, to step down.

Sources told The Telegraph that Charles was "furious" over Andrew's involvement with Epstein, and was expected to have a "heated showdown" with his brother upon his return to the UK following a tour of the South Pacific.

Reportedly, Charles played a large role in removing Andrew from his royal duties, but sources told People Magazine that such rumors were "over-interpretations going on about Charles’ role in the decision to downgrade Andrew’s public role."