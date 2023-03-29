Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

In Court
Published

Plaintiff in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash blames actress for three 'near-death experiences' post collision

Goop wellness CEO Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for $300,000 stemming from 2016 ski crash at exclusive Utah resort

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Gwyneth Paltrow's defense uses animations to portray her version of events Video

Gwyneth Paltrow's defense uses animations to portray her version of events

The jury in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial saw animations of what the actress alleges happened during a 2016 ski collision.

Terry Sanderson claimed Gwyneth Paltrow was responsible for more than just the injuries he suffered on the ski slope in 2016.

During the sixth day of testimony, Sanderson blamed the actress for three "near-death experiences" after the collision. Sanderson initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million and claimed he was the victim of a hit-and-run on the slopes at the Deer Valley ski resort in 2016. A judge dismissed the claim and removed the exclusive resort and a ski instructor from the lawsuit before Sanderson proceeded with the $300,000 suit. Paltrow filed a countersuit seeking $1 and attorney's fees.

Stephen Owens, Paltrow's lawyer, called Sanderson to the stand Wednesday, and referred to three specific instances where the retired optometrist testified about serious medical issues, including an accidental overdose due to a confusion in medication.

"You blame Ms. Paltrow for all of those near-death experiences?" Owens asked.

"Yes, it's very unusual for me to not make good medical decisions," Sanderson said.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S EXPERT WITNESS ENDURES SCATHING CROSS-EXAMINATION BY PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY

Gwyneth Paltrow listens to testimony on the sixth day of court in Utah.

Gwyneth Paltrow listens to testimony on the sixth day of court in Utah. (Rick Bowmer)

Throughout six days of testimony, lawyers have argued over Sanderson's memory issues. 

GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS TAYLOR SWIFT, TOM BRADY AND OPRAH

The 76-year-old outdoor enthusiast previously suffered a stroke and had limited function in his right eye prior to the ski crash. Sanderson claimed Paltrow crashed into him and caused "permanent traumatic brain injury" in addition to four broken ribs. 

The jury heard from two of Sanderson's three daughters last week. Polly Grasham and Shae Herath both testified about changes they have observed in their father's personality since the ski collision.

Terry Sanderson testified Monday that he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying" by Paltrow. 

Terry Sanderson testified Monday that he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying" by Paltrow.  (Rick Bowmer)

Sanderson accused the Goop founder of skiing off after the accident, which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending