Plaintiff in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash blames actress for three 'near-death experiences' post collision

Terry Sanderson claimed Gwyneth Paltrow was responsible for more than just the injuries he suffered on the ski slope in 2016.

During the sixth day of testimony, Sanderson blamed the actress for three "near-death experiences" after the collision. Sanderson initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million and claimed he was the victim of a hit-and-run on the slopes at the Deer Valley ski resort in 2016. A judge dismissed the claim and removed the exclusive resort and a ski instructor from the lawsuit before Sanderson proceeded with the $300,000 suit. Paltrow filed a countersuit seeking $1 and attorney's fees.

Stephen Owens, Paltrow's lawyer, called Sanderson to the stand Wednesday, and referred to three specific instances where the retired optometrist testified about serious medical issues, including an accidental overdose due to a confusion in medication.

"You blame Ms. Paltrow for all of those near-death experiences?" Owens asked.

"Yes, it's very unusual for me to not make good medical decisions," Sanderson said.

Throughout six days of testimony, lawyers have argued over Sanderson's memory issues.

The 76-year-old outdoor enthusiast previously suffered a stroke and had limited function in his right eye prior to the ski crash. Sanderson claimed Paltrow crashed into him and caused "permanent traumatic brain injury" in addition to four broken ribs.

The jury heard from two of Sanderson's three daughters last week. Polly Grasham and Shae Herath both testified about changes they have observed in their father's personality since the ski collision.

Sanderson accused the Goop founder of skiing off after the accident, which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit.