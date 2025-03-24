'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond is embracing her 'grandma era'

Ree Drummond loves being a grandma.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 56-year-old Food Network star shared a sweet video of herself playing with her first grandchild, Sofia Marie. In the video, Drummond can be seen tickling her granddaughter while she giggles.

"When your firstborn has a baby that looks exactly like she looked, you get to relive all the delicious feelings of first-time motherhood, but without the sleep deprivation, hormones, and confusion," she wrote in the caption. "I didn’t think I was ready yet to cross over to the granny side of the street, but Lord in Heaven… I am loving it and I’m so grateful for this gift."

In another recent Instagram post, Drummond shared photos of her posing with Sofia Marie, captioning the post, "In my grandma era."

Both posts received positive reactions from friends and fans.

"I mean, THE CUTEST," HGTV star Jenny Marrs wrote, while Zoë Franço, the host of "Zoë Bakes" on Max added, "Oh, this era looks AMAZING on you both!"

"This just warms my heart so much. What a beautiful baby what a beautiful family," Carnie Wilson added in the comments section under the video.

Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, and her husband, Mauricio Scott, welcomed Sofia Marie in December 2024, announcing the birth on Instagram with black and white photos of themselves with her.

The former Food Network star later announced the birth of her first grandchild to her followers on her website, where she wrote that while she may be biased, she finds her granddaughter to be "perfect."

"I'm saying that with as much objectivity as I can. But I'm not kidding... she is perfect," she wrote at the time. "Like, if you looked up 'perfect' in Merriam-Webster, it would reference Sofia Scott, and maybe even show a photo of her. Although that would probably technically be an encyclopedia."

In August 2024, Drummond's other daughter, Paige, shared in The Pioneer Woman Magazine, and later elaborated on her website, that she had moved back to the family ranch after quitting her corporate job in order to work alongside her father, Ladd Drummond, as a full-time cattle rancher.

The blog post included a video of Paige speaking about her decision, explaining she "never really thought that I would be back here working on the ranch," and had completely "written off" the possibility.

"I didn't enjoy it as much when I was younger, but then as I got older and I went away to college and then started working a full-time job, I just really realized how much I missed it and that I just wanted to come back here and try it out," Paige said.

She continued, "My dad was like, you know, you don't have to be here forever if you don't want to, but you'll never know if you like it unless you like, give it a shot. So that's kind of what I'm doing right now. And it's been great so far."