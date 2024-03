Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

It comes as no surprise that famed "Food Network" star Ree Drummond can summon her family around the table. Only this time, it's not for her famous food.

"The Pioneer Woman" herself shared cute pictures from a family reunion this past weekend with three of her four grown children. She and her husband are also foster parents to Jamar, 21, who joined their household in 2018.

"Poker yesterday, church today," she wrote alongside a series of photos taken beneath a steeple. "I’ll take ‘em however I can get ‘em!" she joked.

Drummond and her husband Ladd, who live in rural Oklahoma, welcomed Paige, Bryce and Todd, along with Paige's boyfriend, back home on Sunday.

Paige lives in Dallas, along with her older sister Alex, while Bryce and Todd play football at Oklahoma State University and the University of South Dakota, respectively.

Last fall, Drummond posted about the woes of being an empty-nester when she briefly got to visit her son Todd in college.

"In this photo from last Saturday, I am displaying the classic, goofy, dreamy, I-get-to-see-my-kid-for-two-whole-hours empty nest sad-but-happy mom smile. Let me know if you get it," she wrote on Instagram.

In recent years, as her children have gotten older, Drummond has been focused on bettering herself, losing an impressive 55 pounds.

"Roughly one year ago, I decided I wanted to lose weight," the 55-year-old wrote in a blog post in 2022. "I had zero idea how I was going to do this, I only knew that I needed to start."

"Today I feel stronger, more in balance (both physically and mentally), and I have more spring to my step. I am wearing clothes I wasn't comfortable wearing a year ago, I feel better about the way I look, and I'm smiling more (yes, even more than I smiled before, which was a lot--haha) and that is a nice feeling," she explained.