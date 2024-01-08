Pink and Carey Hart 'almost didn't make it,' singer reveals in raw post

Pink and husband Carey Hart have often spoken out about the turbulence within their relationship.

Although the couple has just celebrated their 18th anniversary, Pink is now alluding to some marital troubles over the past year.

"Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest," she wrote of her relationship with Hart in a social media post about their anniversary.

In the past, the duo has attributed couple's therapy to saving their marriage.

PINK TALKS ABOUT MARRIAGE WITH CAREY HART, SAYS THEY'RE 'DUE' FOR A BREAK

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f---ing hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five," the "So What" singer penned, hinting at some nights spent apart.

"I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock," she wrote of Hart. "The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us," she concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple are parents to two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson. Pink actually proposed to Hart, a motocross racer, at one of his events in 2003. They had endured a brief separation beforehand.

Hart's post to his multi-Grammy award-winning wife echoed her sentiments of prevailing over past turmoil. He candidly wrote that the couple had broken up before.

"In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things," he said of their tumultuous journey as partners. "There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first," he joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although their love for one another is palpable, the couple does have a hard time remembering the exact date of their anniversary. In the past, Pink has mentioned she and Hart do not really know if their anniversary is Jan. 6 or 7.

It seems like the couple celebrated on Jan. 7 this year, with Pink sharing a photo of the two clinking glasses on her social media.