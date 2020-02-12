ABC exec responds to rumors 'Bachelor' star Peter Weber ends up with producer

This could be a "Bachelor" first!

Peter Weber just narrowed down the women on ABC dating competition show to his final four (Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier, and Victoria Fuller), but now there's a viral rumor he doesn't end up with any of them.

A thread on Reddit theorizes that the 28-year-old pilot is in a relationship with one of the show's producers named Julie LaPlaca because there was a photo posted on social media of the two of them spending New Year's Eve together.

And instead of commenting on the matter, an ABC executive was very vague when asked. Robert Mills, the network’s senior vice president of alternative series, told Entertainment Tonight that fans shouldn't jump to conclusions.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Mills said. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.

"What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live,” he added. “There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after 'After the Final Rose.'”

Weber has previously teased that the end of this season is "very unique."

"There's a specific reason [the end won't be spoiled]. Obviously I can't say [what it is, but] I feel like this a little bit unique of an ending," he told ET. "I couldn't have predicted that last week was the hardest week of my entire life. Chris [Harrison] can tell you."

"The way this ends, no one will see coming. I can say that because we didn't see it coming," added host Chris Harrison. "The crew is beside the point. Peter and I, going through this together, had no idea this was happening and how this was going to all come to an end. So, it's riveting, and it really is breathtaking and it'll break your heart."

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.