Pete Davidson has reportedly changed his number following Ariana Grande split

Pete Davidson is taking some time for himself following his split from ex-fiancee Ariana Grande. Since the couple's sudden breakup, the "SNL" star has reportedly changed his phone number to "distance himself" from the singer.

“He decided to focus on himself. He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “This has been a difficult experience for Pete. He’s always been an extremely private person and the Ariana Grande spotlight and social media were a lot of new pressure for him.”

The former couple shocked fans when they announced their break up on October 14 after a short-lived four-month engagement.

A few days after the breakup, Davidson canceled his Comedy Night Live appearance at Temple University, saying that he had to withdraw from the event for "personal reasons." Grande also appeared to take the breakup pretty hard.

Two days after the split, the singer took to Instagram to share with fans what she had been doing since the breakup and what she planned to do going forward.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there,” Grande began in her Instagram story message to fans, referring to her recent taping of NBC’s "A Very Wicked Halloween," celebrating the original cast of the hit Broadway musical with stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

But apart from her “Wicked” excitement, the young star also took a moment to address her recent heartbreak and wrotethanks, “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

The social media announcement comes shortly after Grande shared another Instagram story post about struggling with her anxiety in which she wrote, “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today! “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

About a week later, Davidson pubically addressed the breakup for the first time during his comedy benefit set with director Judd Apatow.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here," Davidson said, referring to his recent breakup news at the "Judd & Pete For America" event. "There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

But despite fans being shocked by the former couple's split, those close to the couple knew a split was imminent.

“There were a lot of factors that affected their breakup,” a source close to Grande told Fox News. “Their entire relationship happened incredibly fast and many people in Ariana's own camp were caught off guard when they learned of her engagement to Pete.”

Grande and Davidson’s relationship took a hard left when Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died last month of a suspected drug overdose and the “God is a Woman” singer became a target for fans of the rapper on social media, the source told us.

“The relationship was a lot, and Mac's death hit her really hard because she tried to help him with his addiction — and the way social media personally attacked her was hard for her to deal with,” the source said. “Pete did everything he could to be there for Ariana, but it was never going to be enough. Ariana was shouldering too much.”

Grande shocked fans yet again on Thursday when she announced that she stepping back into the spotlight and moving on from the break up with her "Sweetner" world tour.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Julius Young contributed to this report.