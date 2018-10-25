Ariana Grande relying on music to help get through Pete Davidson breakup, difficult few months

Ariana Grande said she’s relying on music to help her get through the difficult few months she’s endured with her recent split from Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Grande responded to several fans’ tweeted Wednesday and promised she will reveal when she will go on tour for her latest album, "Sweetener," adding that “they comin.”

She then teased new music, tweeting: “but yeah I’m v excited for dis next one too.” She added that the song had a name, but wouldn’t say if it will be released before or after her tour was announced.

“It fixes everythin [sic],” the singer said in response to a fan’s comment on Grande’s “passion for music.”

The singer also credited the pet pig she adopted with Davidson to help her get through the difficult times.

Grande called off her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson more than a week ago, ending her whirlwind romance with the “Saturday Night Live” star just months after they began dating. A source told Fox News the breakup was “imminent” following Miller’s death.

“The relationship was a lot, and Mac's death hit her [Grande] really hard because she tried to help him with his addiction — and the way social media personally attacked her was hard for her to deal with,” the source close to Grande said.

Earlier this week, Grande also shared a throwback video on Instagram of Miller, who died on Sept. 7, wearing a suit while speaking to Grande’s grandmother. Grande is filming the heartwarming moment and catches the rapper smiling back at her.

The singer previously said last week she was taking a social media hiatus but has since returned.