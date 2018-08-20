Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson make red carpet debut

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their first red carpet appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The newly engaged couple, who only started dating in May, looked very much in love as they walked on the pink carpet together.

Grande, 25, ditched her signature high-ponytail in favor for wearing her brown hair straight and looked sexy in a silver mini-dress. Only her strange over-the-knee boots failed to impress and looked more like men's socks than women's footwear.

Meanwhile, her fiancee and "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson kept it casual with a white sweater, black pants and sneakers.

Grande just released her new album "Sweetener" on which she has a song named after her beau.

"I just made it and I sent it to him, and I didn't know what to call it. So I just called it 'Pete,'" Grande said of her new tune during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last week. "It was either going to be that, or 'This Is About Pete Davidson.' I was like, ‘Why not?’ You know? You should be direct."

Grande is set to perform during Monday night's awards show.