Paulina Porizkova pulls out iconic gold string bikini for vacation ‘with someone special’

Paulina Porizkova just brought out one of her favorite bikinis in a sultry snap for someone special.

The 56-year-old supermodel shared a steamy vacation photo to Instagram on Monday and in her post caption, revealed that the golden two-piece she’s donning is a throwback ensemble that she pulled out because it’s "no longer fashionable or worn by everyone."

"A vacation pick: doing my best impersonation of a wood pillar. In a string bikini," the widow of Ric Ocasek wrote. "This one is probably about five years old, but it’s become a recent favorite. This is why I hold on to all my clothing, I always seem to like it better a few years down the line. When it’s not longer fashionable or worn by everyone."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA OPENS UP ABOUT HER NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH AARON SORKIN: 'HE’S A GREAT KISSER'

Just one week prior, Porizkova teased that she was taking a vacation "with someone special," presumably her latest beau director Aaron Sorkin, whom the swimsuit model made her first appearance with at the 93rd Academy Awards in April.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA'S SON GRADUATES, SAYS LATE HUSBAND RIC OCASEK WOULD BE 'PROUD'

"Good morning Monday and also goodbye for the week," she wrote last Monday. "This one is taking a small vacation somewhere special with someone special."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA’S ‘FRONTAL NUDE’ VOGUE COVER WAS UNRETOUCHED: ‘FIGURED WE’D HAVE A PAGE OR TWO IN THE BACK’

Gold seems to be a go-to color for the actress and model as she also wore a golden gown to the awards show and joked that she was a "female Oscar" for the filmmaker.