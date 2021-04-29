Patricia Heaton says her four sons still haven't watched 'Everybody Loves Raymond'

Patricia Heaton has a bone to pick with her four sons.

The Emmy-winning actress revealed that they still haven't watched her as Debra Barone in the beloved comedy series "Everybody Loves Raymond."

"I’m going to make them sit at my funeral for nine years of 'Raymond,'" the 63-year-old joked in an interview with Us Weekly. "It’s going to be the longest funeral in recorded history, and they are going to watch it, damn it!"

Heaton shares sons Samuel, 27, John, 25, Joseph, 23, and Daniel, 22, with her husband, David Hunt.

"The Middle" alum admitted that instead of watching "Raymond" during the lockdown, her family instead binged "The Sopranos" and "Veep."

"We watched the Sopranos, the whole series, and all of Veep," she said. "So Julia Louis-Dreyfus got all of my sons’ attention."

Heaton also spoke about how she still keeps in touch with her former on-screen husband, Ray Romano.

"We don’t do [cast] group chats necessarily, but we are in communication," she said. "Ray does a wonderful job of [keeping us connected.] We have a party every year, a Labor Day party in L.A. that we all come to every year. It’s always rough when we, for some reason, have to cancel it."

"Everybody Loves Raymond" ran from 1996 to 2005 on CBS.