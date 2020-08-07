Paris Hilton has 'simple life vibes' in red minidress

Paris Hilton looked stunning in a red minidress in her latest post on Instagram.

The hotel heiress stood in front of the pool at her mansion wearing the form-fitting number and pink heels.

“#SimpleLifeVibes in this lil red @WhiteFoxBoutique dress,” Hilton, 39, captioned the Instagram photo on Thursday.

The socialite starred opposite Nicole Richie on “The Simple Life” from 2003-2007.

The duo always wore stylish pieces despite doing blue-collar jobs.

Hilton recently revealed in an interview with Flare she’s been nostalgic about the reality series and continues to watch it.

“I love that show, it’s so hilarious. I’ve watched every season like a couple times each. It’s just there’s no reality show like it, it’s so hilarious [and] it’s so fun to watch,” she told the outlet.

Hilton continued: “It makes me feel so happy because I feel like that show [was] the first of its kind and so original. I love that people dress up as Nicole and I for Halloween; and now that [the show’s] streaming, people can easily enjoy it. It just makes me so proud.”

The reality star also revealed she still kept “all” the outfits she wore at the time. “I have everything,” she said.

“I love 2000s fashion! I love the bedazzled, sparkle fabrics and all the Juicy Couture tracksuits. I loved when Nicole and I had our outfits matching. We would plan outfits a lot of the time,” Hilton said. “There’s just so many looks that I really love.”