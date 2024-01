Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho called for an investigation into actor Lee Sun-kyun's death during a press conference on Friday.

Lee was discovered deceased in his car on Dec. 27, according to authorities. South Korean media largely reported he died by suicide. The Oscar-winning actor had been intensely investigated by South Korean police over alleged drug use in the weeks leading up to his death.

"We urge relevant officials to fully investigate whether there were any problems with the security of (the information) in the police investigation," Bong and other South Korean creatives said in a statement.

They said Lee had suffered "severe character assassination" before his death, and called for revisions of laws to protect human rights in criminal investigations.

South Korean media outlet Yonhap News Agency reported the investigation into Lee stemmed from allegations made by a bar hostess who had claimed the actor did drugs at her residence.

Lee had reportedly filed a lawsuit claiming he was being blackmailed by the hostess before his death. The actor insisted he was tricked into taking the drugs, including marijuana, by a hostess at a high-end bar in Seoul and that he did not know what he was taking, Yonhap reported.

Throughout the investigation, Lee passed two drug tests and also offered to take a polygraph in order to prove his innocence. The weekend before his death, the actor reportedly participated in questioning that lasted for 19 hours.

The investigation prompted extensive tabloid coverage of Lee and unconfirmed online rumors about his private life.

After being summoned for questioning by police in the city of Incheon, Lee apologized to his family and fans.

"I feel sorry to my family members who are enduring too difficult pains at this moment. I again sincerely apologize to everyone," he said.

Following Lee's death, Incheon police closed the investigation into his alleged drug use and continued to investigate the two people named in his lawsuit.

Lee gained fame in America in 2020 after "Parasite" won Oscars for best picture and in three other categories.

It was the first non-English-language film to win best picture in the history of the Academy Awards and the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.