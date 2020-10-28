Pamela Anderson talks about quarantine weight gain

Pamela Anderson revealed she gained weight during quarantine because of avoiding her exercise regimen.

The “Baywatch” star is known for her toned and curvaceous figure.

Anderson, 53, however, hasn’t felt the pressure of doing exercise while at her family ranch in Canada.

The Playboy star opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her and her health in a recent interview.

“I have a gym that I look at every so often,” she joked in a conversation with the British talk show “Loose Women,” according to the Daily Mail.

Anderson added: “I feel a little puffy but winter is coming so I won't feel cold.”

The actress also revealed that she’s struggling with “the epidemic of loneliness” and missing her sons Dylan, 22, and Brandon, 24 who are living in Los Angeles, Calif.

“I miss my sons terribly and there are times I want to get into my car and just drive to them, there are frantic moments where I just want to see them,” she said.

Anderson declared that there is “a lack of intimacy with technology” when it comes to interacting with her children. “Human contact is very important and we need to keep in touch.”

The “V.I.P.” star added: “I went to LA. I have seen Brandon but I haven't seen Dylan for seven months, we FaceTime but it's not great I need more, I want to hug them.”

Despite missing her children, the Canadian star said she moved to her home country during the pandemic to avoid the stress of the 2020 presidential election.

“I don't think I want to be in LA during the election… oh yes, mail-in ballot… oh boy, the government is ridiculous, I don't know what to say but you have to vote or you can't complain about it,” Anderson said.