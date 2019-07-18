Padma Lakshmi gets ready for heat wave in purple bikini, brags 'no retouching up in here'

Padma Lakshmi opted for a beach day to beat the heat wave expected to roast much of the nation through the weekend.

The "Top Chef" host, 48, posted a picture of herself basking in the sun in East Hampton, New York.

"100°F this weekend. 'Perfect,'" she shared adding the hashtags "#noretouchingupinhere #nofacetuneeither."

The National Weather Service (NWS) this week warned a "scorching heat wave" is expected to affect roughly two-thirds of the nation starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.

Lakshmi previous told Fox News in 2016 that when it comes to food, she prefers not to limit herself.

"First and foremost, I never feel guilty about taking pleasure in eating any food, regardless of how healthy or gluttonous it may be,” she said. “That said, I try not to eat fried chicken too many days in a row, although this is hard.

"The healthiest kitchen habit I recommend is to pick a weekend day or evening when you would normally be binge watching Netflix, and use that time to precut your staple veggies for the week… Professional chefs call this process 'mise en place.' This way, when you come home during the week tired from work, the majority of the prep is already done — you can just throw everything into a pan."