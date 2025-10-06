Ozzy Osbourne once considered suicide after botched neck surgery left him unable to perform

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Ozzy Osbourne once considered suicide because of a botched neck surgery that prevented him from doing what he enjoyed most – performing.

In the upcoming Paramount + documentary "Ozzy: No Escape From Now," the late rock legend – who died in July – admitted he once suffered from suicidal thoughts.

"The thought of not doing any gigs anymore – I went really into depression," he said in the documentary. "I’m on antidepressants now, actually. Because I was getting ready to off myself at some point."

The heavy metal singer-songwriter struggled with a number of physical ailments over the years. In 2003, he almost died in an ATV accident when his quad flipped onto him while he was riding around his London estate. He underwent an operation after suffering a bad fall in 2019, and again in 2022. His last surgery was in September 2023.

"I’ll go [to suicide] in my head and I go, ‘What are you f---ing talking about?’ Because knowing me, I’d half-do it, and I’d be half-dead and… I wouldn't die, you know," he says in the documentary. "That’s my luck."

Ozzy's wife, Sharon, said the neck surgeries played a major role in her husband's declining health.

Surgical screws and metal plates were used, "which didn’t need doing," Sharon said in the doc.

"[Those] caused even more damage," she added.

"The Parkinson’s is progressing, but the main problem is the nerve damage from the bad neck surgery," Ozzy and Sharon's son, Jack, said. "That f---ing doctor just stripped him, you know, of his abilities to move."

"It makes me so angry, because I felt like all this could have been avoided. It didn't have to happen," he said, becoming emotional.

In 2023, Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates due to a spinal injury that prevented him from touring.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," Osbourne said in a statement posted to his social media accounts.

At the time, he admitted his "singing voice is fine," but he remained physically weak after three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement.

The lead singer of Black Sabbath died on July 22. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

According to The Daily Mail, the Black Sabbath frontman desired to be buried near a lake on his 250-acre property.

During a private memorial, a huge floral tribute on the grounds of the mansion spelled out, 'OZZY F---ING OSBOURNE', on the banks of the Osbournes' lake.

In a "Dear Ozzy" column for The Times in 2011, Osbourne shared his wishes on what he hoped his future funeral would be like after a fan asked if it was "too morbid to plan your own funeral? Or is it a thoughtful gift for your surviving relatives?"

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," Osbourne wrote. "But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death,’" he continued. "There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

"So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind," he said. "It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country – especially rock stars like me – are very lucky."

"That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’"