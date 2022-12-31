Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and other celebrities pay tribute to the late Barbara Walters

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Katie Couric were among the many celebrities who honored Barbara Walkers after the legendary news anchor died on Friday at the age of 93.

The trailblazing TV journalist was the first woman to co-host a morning show during her tenure at NBC News and later became the first female anchor of an evening news program after joining ABC News in 1976.

Renowned for her interviewing skills, Walters hosted the primetime news program "20/20" and created the women's talk show "The View."

After the news of her death broke on Friday night, fellow TV icon Winfrey paid tribute to Walters on Twitter, whom she credited with paving the way for herself and other female journalists.

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," the former talk show host wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of herself with Walters.

Winfrey continued, "She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time."

"Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."

Witherspoon honored Walters with post on Twitter as she recalled feeling her "genuine warmth" during their interviews.

"What a legend and a trailblazer!" the "Legally Blonde" star wrote." Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter.

"Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth. Sending so much love to her family and fans."

Former ABC host Katie Couric took to Instagram to share a tribute to Walters, whom she called the "OG of female broadcasters."

"She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled," Couric wrote alongside a photo of herself with Walters.

She continued, "I was a lucky recipient of her kindness and encouragement. When I landed a big (impromptu) interview with President Bush, she wrote me a note that I still have framed in my office:



"Dear Katie,

You were terrific with Mrs. Bush (you knew far more than she did) and nabbing the President was a real coup. You are so darn good! Bravo!

Barbara"

Former ABC president Bob Iger remembered Walters as a "pioneer not just for women in journalism, but for journalism itself."

"She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons," the Disney CEO wrote on Twitter.

"I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades but more importantly I was able to call her a dear friend."

"The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity," tweeted former CBS News anchor Dan Rather.

"Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP."

"#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer," wrote former Dateline NBC correspondent Maria Shriver. "She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well."

Former co-hosts of "The View" including Meghan McCain, Rosie Perez and Star Jones also honored Walters on social media.

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer," McCain tweeted. "Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

"Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon."

"An amazing woman," Perez wrote on Twitter. "Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it."

"Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family. #RipBarbaraWalters."

Jones tweeted, "I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor."

"Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts tweeted, "Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family."

Former "20/20" correspondent David Muir wrote, "So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these."

He continued, "And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara."

"Scandal" alum Kerry Washington shared a black and white throwback photo of Walters, writing, "Thank you for sharing your light with the world, you will be missed dearly."

"Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter honored Walters as an "American institution."

She wrote, "As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included.

"Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything."

"Abbot Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted, "Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!!"

Alyssa Milano tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice."

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared an image of herself with Walters on Instagram, which she simply captioned, "legend #ripbarbara."

Former "Today Takes" host Tamron Hall called Walters, "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest," adding, "Rest in Peace Barbara Walters."

Actress Carmen Electra wrote that Walters was "one of a kind" as she paid tribute to the late anchor on Twitter.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star Pauly D tweeted, "Ughhhh RIP Barbara Walters," adding a tear-eyed emoji.

NBA legend Kareen Abdul Jabbar praised Walters for her skill at interviewing powerful world leaders.

"Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people," Jabbar wrote on Twitter. "She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her."

"Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died," tennis icon Billie Jean King tweeted.

She continued, "A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news. And I was privileged to know her.

"When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power."

Walters faced backlash when a clip of Corey Feldman's 2013 appearance on "The View" resurfaced in 2017. During Feldman's appearance, Walters pushed back on his allegations of sexual abuse in Hollywood.

However, Feldman paid tribute to the journalist on Twitter, crediting her as being the first to give his story a platform.

"I GREW UP WATCHING HER W MY MOTHER AS A CHILD, DREAMING OF1 DAY SHOWING HER THAT I COULD B IMPORTANT ENOUGH 2 B INTERVIEWED BY #BARBARAWALTERS," Feldman wrote.

"SHE BCAME THE 1ST 2 GIV MY STORY A PLATFORM, EVEN IF SHE WAS NOT READY. MAY GOD KEEP HER SOUL #RIPBARBARAWALTERS."