OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder thinks it's 'tone deaf' to release new music during coronavirus crisis

Ryan Tedder, the frontman of OneRepublic, doesn't think it's a good idea for artists to be releasing new music during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer/songwriter, 40, explained in an interview with USA Today that because of "this time and space," it feels "tone-deaf."

“I feel weird saying, ‘Come buy my stuff, check me out,’” Tedder said. “Meanwhile, people are sick and dying." He went on to explain how all the proceeds from OneRepbulic's latest song "Better Days" will be donated to the Red Cross.

The band has also decided to delay their latest album "indefinitely until fall.”

“Nobody can compete with the news cycle right now. And if you’re not doing that, you’re competing with 'Tiger King,'" Tedder continued. “We have this huge record that we wanted to drop in mid-May that we now won’t. It’s a summer song, it’s like the Beach Boys, it feels like it’s such a hit, but I’m not going to do it in the middle of a pandemic.”

The Grammy-winner explained that other artists are in the same boat.

“I have a lot of songs with artists — Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Katy Perry — that were all supposed to be coming out in the next couple of months,” Tedder said in the new interview. “Some of them might, but I can tell you that every single artist I’ve talked with is sitting there going, ‘Well, what do I do? Is it going to be a tree falling in a forest?’”

Lady Gaga decided to delay the release of her new album, "Chromatica."

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” Gaga said in a long post on her social media channels. “And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

She explained that “after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

The album had been scheduled for release on April 10.