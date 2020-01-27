Olivia Munn posts Kobe Bryant tribute, reveals they were planning a project together

Actress Olivia Munn paid tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and revealed that they were going to collaborate on a project designed to help children cope with death.

The 39-year-old “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress took to Instagram Monday, one day after news broke that Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. along with eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

“Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright,” she wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram. “One of the brightest souls I've ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this.”

Munn went on to reveal that the duo was poised to meet later this week to discuss a project close to both of their hearts.

“We were supposed to get together this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios,” she said, referencing Bryant’s production company. “You were creating a whole big world from scratch- everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣”

She continued: “The last time we talked, I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer. When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that "Billie turned into a star." To this day, if you ask her where her sister is, she'll say ‘Billie étoile.’" ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

The star concluded with a heartfelt sendoff to her friend.

“We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars.... And now you're one of them.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday afternoon press conference there were nine people listed on the helicopter's manifest and all were believed to be dead. Police did not confirm any of the identities of the victims.

After the news broke, dozens of fans wearing Bryant jerseys began lining up near where police had closed off the road leading to the crash as they anxiously awaited for information from authorities. On Sunday night, the 2020 Grammy Awards opened with a tribute to Bryant.