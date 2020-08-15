Olivia Jade stuns in black and white photos ahead of parents Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's sentencing

Olivia Jade Giannulli returned to Instagram Friday to show off some stunning photos of her posing iat a beach.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli resurfaced on the photo-sharing platform Friday after last posting photos of herself three weeks ago. The black and white snaps show the YouTube personality smiling in a white low-cut top.

"freckles are out...," she captioned the post, noting that they were taken by Jackson Guthy, who she was dating prior to her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade's post garnered compliments from some of her famous pals, beginning with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio who wrote, "so pretty!!"

"Cutest human," Australian model Renee Herbert commented.

"Bachelor" alum Becca Tilley referred to Olivia Jade as a "sweet angel face."

It's unclear if Olivia Jade and Guthy are back on, but the pair reportedly split in 2019 amid her ties to the national college scandal. The exes have continued to be photographed since the breakup, however, and on Friday, Guthy took to his own social media account to post a loved-up pic of the two during a snack session.

"We're eating taquitos rn & thought these were cute lol," Guthy captioned two selfies of the two.

Her parents pleaded guilty in May for their roles in the high-profile scandal. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

They are expected to appear in court next week via Zoom for sentencing.