Olivia Culpo insisted that her wedding dress not 'exude sex in any way, shape, or form'

Olivia Culpo has married her prince charming in NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

The duo, who got engaged last year after a few years of dating, married in a church in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, on Saturday, something Culpo says was imperative for the couple.

"That was our number one priority," she told Vogue of marrying in a church.

The religious element of their ceremony definitely played a role in the design of her dress; Culpo says there was nothing on the market that embodied her dream dress.

"That’s what made me even more excited about this vision," she explained of working directly with Dolce & Gabbana to create not only her wedding dress, but also the welcome party, reception and after-party dresses.

"It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life – and it’s the union and bond of two people forever," she noted. "I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment," she said of her wedding gown.

"I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form," she explained. "I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity," she said of the dress, a long-sleeve ballgown with minimal embellishments. She also wore a 16-foot veil.

The former Miss Universe opted to wear minimal makeup for the ceremony, skipping mascara and eyebrow gel to ensure a more natural look.

Culpo also considered McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers star tight end, while designing her dress.

"When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant."

She reiterated this during a recent visit to Milan, Italy, for her final fitting before the wedding.

"This is the first and last and only wedding dress I've ever tried on. I didn't try any other silhouettes, I didn't try any other styles. I knew exactly what I wanted, and I'm so happy," she told the magazine in a video shared on their social media. "I really love the way that the veil balances the traditional, more simple characteristic of the main dress."