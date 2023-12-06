Norman Lear changed TV culture, from 'All in the Family' to 'The Facts of Life'

Norman Lear changed the television landscape forever with the creation of shows like "All in the Family" and "The Facts of Life."

Lear died of natural causes at his home Tuesday in Los Angeles surrounded by his family at the age of 101.

While Lear's sitcoms were a ratings success, they also touched on social topics — racism, homosexuality and war. "All in the Family" was Lear's first, of many, successful sitcoms, earning him four Emmys throughout its run in the '70s.

NORMAN LEAR, LEGENDARY SCREENWRITER AND PRODUCER, DEAD AT 101

Here's a look back at Lear's work:

"All in the Family"

"All in the Family," which aired on CBS, ran from 1971 until 1979 for nine seasons. The show starred Jean Stapleton, Sally Struthers, Carroll O'Connor and Rob Reiner.

The show followed the life of Archie Bunker, a working-class man.

In 1979, the show was picked up as "Archie Bunker's Place" and continued to air through 1983.

"Sanford and Son"

"Sanford and Son" ran from 1972 until 1977 and featured 135 episodes. The NBC sitcom starred Demond Wilson, Redd Foxx, Whitman Mayo, LaWanda Page, Don Bexley, Nathanial Taylor and others.

In the show, Fred Sanford (Foxx) runs a junk shop in South Central Los Angeles with his son, Lamont Sanford (Wilson). The duo often participated in "get-rich quick" schemes with friends.

7 THINGS YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT ‘ALL IN THE FAMILY’

"Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman"

"Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" ran for two seasons beginning in 1976 and featured 325 episodes. The satirical soap opera starred Louise Lasser, Mary Kay Place, Greg Mullavey, Norman Lear himself, Claudia Lamb and Debralee Scott.

The show focused on Mary Hartman (Lasser), a housewife living in Ohio. Throughout the series, Lasser's character is devastated by murders, venereal disease, low-flying airplanes and more.

"Maude"

"Maude" ran from 1972 until 1978 and showcased 141 episodes. The sitcom, originally broadcast on CBS, starred Bea Arthur, Bill Macy, Conrad Bain, Rue McClanahan and Brian Morrison.

"Maude" was a spinoff of Lear's "All in the Family." The show follows main character Maude Findlay (Arthur), who is living with her fourth husband and adult daughter in New York.

‘FACTS OF LIFE’ CELEBRATES 44TH ANNIVERSARY: THE CAST THEN AND NOW

"Good Times"

"Good Times" ran for six seasons on CBS, from 1974 until 1979. The sitcom was a spinoff of "Maude."

The series starred Jimmie Walker, John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ralph Carter, Ja'Net Dubois and more. "Good Times" featured the first African American two-parent family as the focus of the show.

J.J. Evans (Walker) and his wife Florida (Rolle) live in an inner-city Chicago neighborhood. Florida's character was originally employed as Maude Findlay's housekeeper.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"One Day at a Time"

"One Day at a Time," a CBS sitcom that ran from 1975 until 1984, showcased 209 episodes. The show starred Bonnie Franklin, Pat Harrington, Mackenzie Phillips, Valerie Bertinelli, Glenn Scarpelli and Richard Masur.

The show features single mom Ann Romano (Franklin) and her two teenage daughters, Julie (Phillips) and Barbara (Bertinelli).

"One Day at a Time" was rebooted in 2017, featuring the return of Phillips. The actress was joined by Rita Moreno and Justina Machado. The revival was canceled in 2020.

"The Jeffersons"

"The Jeffersons" ran on CBS from 1975 until 1985 for 11 total seasons. The sitcom starred Isabel Sanford, Sherman Hemsley, Franklin Cover, Roxie Roker, Marla Gibbs and Mike Evans.

The show is one of the longest-running sitcoms in history and the second longest-running sitcom featuring an all-African American cast.

"The Jeffersons" follows George Jefferson (Hemsley) and his wife, Louise Jefferson (Sanford). In the show, the couple moved from Queens to Manhattan due to the family's successful business.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Facts of Life"

"The Facts of Life" ran from 1979 until 1988 for 201 episodes. The NBC series starred Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Nancy McKeon, Charlotte Rae and George Clooney.

The sitcom follows Edna Garrett (Rae) becoming a housemother at an all-girls boarding school in New York.

"Silver Spoons"

"Silver Spoons" ran from 1982 until 1987 for 116 episodes. The sitcom starred Ricky Schroder, Joel Higgins, Franklyn Seales, Erin Gray, Alfonso Ribeiro and Leonard Lightfoot.

The show focuses on the main character, Edward Stratton III (Higgins) and his son Ricky (Schroder).

"227"

NBC aired "227" from 1985 to 1990 for 116 episodes. The show starred Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs, Hal Williams, Helen Martin, Regina King and Alaina Reed Hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show follows housewife Mary Jenkins (Gibbs) and her husband, Hal Jenkins (Williams), who live in Washington, D.C.

Gibbs had also starred in "The Jeffersons" as the family's maid, Florence Johnston.