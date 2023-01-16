Rob Reiner grilled for praising Biden as a 'decent law abiding person': 'Poster boy for cognitive dissonance'

Conservatives on Twitter are up in arms after actor Rob Reiner praised President Biden as a "decent law abiding person" while slamming former President Donald Trump as a "pathologically lying criminal."

"The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is: Joe Biden is a decent law abiding person, and Donald Trump is a pathologically lying criminal," Reiner tweeted Sunday.

The star, best recognized for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic on the popular 1970s sitcom "All in the Family," has a history of criticizing the former president, labeling him as "mentally unstable" and accusing him of "aiding and abetting the enemy" in a December 2018 tweet.

He also equated a vote for Trump to a "vote for death" during the 2020 election cycle, blaming him for COVID-19 deaths during the height of the pandemic, among other criticisms.

His latest criticism, while mystery swirls around Biden's mishandling of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center as well as his Delaware home, caught flak for an alleged double standard.

"There is no amount of propaganda you can spew on Twitter that convinces Americans that Joe Biden is an honest person," former Illinois congressional candidate Jack Lombardi II commented.

"As of now, you're quite literally the poster boy for cognitive dissonance…" he added.

In a separate tweet, Lombardi slammed Reiner's post as a "propaganda tweet."

"Yea? That’s why the FBI tried to keep Hunter’s laptop covered up for years until a concerned citizen exposed it? Because of all of Trump’s crimes selling political favors to foreign countries to the detriment of ours that was on it?" TV personality Mindy Robinson added.

Journalist and radio host Carmine Sabia accused Reiner of "only want[ing] the law applied to people he dislikes," and Washington Examiner commentator Christopher Tremoglie chimed in with, "Imagine being so brainwashed that you don’t think Biden is a pathological liar…."

"Apparently, you didnt get the memo #classified lol," Josh Barnett, a former Republican candidate for Arizona's 1st Congressional District, tweeted.

Author and financial expert Anmol Singh wrote, "It’s not April 1st yet."

Many pointed to accusations swirling around Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings that could implicate Biden himself, while others mocked Reiner with references to his "All in the Family" character.

Arizona state Rep. John Gillette, a Republican, shared a split image of Reiner from the 1970s and today, captioned, "Always a meathead."

Other critics labeled Reiner as a "troll" and "irrelevant."