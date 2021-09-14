Norm Macdonald, beloved 'SNL' alum, dies at 61
Norm Macdonald, known for his time on "Saturday Night Live," has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 61 years old. According to Deadline, the comedian had been privately battling cancer for nine years.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/c7dd6332-GettyImages-138214810.jpg?ve=1&tl=1SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 09/24/1994 -- Pictured: (l-r) Norm MacDonald, Adam Sandler as Gil Graham during "Weekend Update" on September 24, 1994(Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/c7dd6332-GettyImages-138214810.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/900fcc8c-GettyImages-140292742.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O'BRIEN -- Episode 642 -- Air Date 08/27/1996 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor/comedian Norm McDonald, host Conan O'Brien --Photo by: Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bankhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/900fcc8c-GettyImages-140292742.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/21579a4a-GettyImages-915919322.jpg?ve=1&tl=1SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 17 -- Pictured: Norm MacDonald during the 'Weekend Update' skit on April 12, 1997 --(Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/21579a4a-GettyImages-915919322.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-115476882-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Norm MacDonald during Comedian Norm MacDonald Performs at The Ice House at The Ice House in Pasadena, California, United States.(Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-115476882-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-143536326.jpg?ve=1&tl=1NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Colin Quinn, Chevy Chase and Norm MacDonald speak on stage at The Comedy Awards 2012 at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 28, 2012 in New York City.(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-143536326.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-463543368.jpg?ve=1&tl=1SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL -- Pictured: (l-r) Kevin Nealon, Norm Macdonald, Seth Meyers, Colin Quinn on February 15, 2015 --(Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-463543368.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-481503328.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LAST COMIC STANDING -- Episode 902 -- Pictured: (l-r) Norm MacDonald, Roseanne Barr, Keenen Ivory Wayans --(Photo by: Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-481503328.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-1064633438.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Comedian Norm Macdonald during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-1064633438.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-874170284.jpg?ve=1&tl=1BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Comedian Norm MacDonald performs on stage at the Saban Community Clinic's 50th Anniversary Dinner Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/GettyImages-874170284.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/4fed0b5f-GettyImages-1159307329.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 30: Actor and comedian Norm Macdonald attends the Raising the Stakes for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation's effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at the Aria Resort & Casino on June 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/4fed0b5f-GettyImages-1159307329.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
