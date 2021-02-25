Nicole Kidman compares 'Little Nic' and 'Big Nic' in adorable throwback photo

Nicole Kidman is as youthful as ever.

The "Eyes Wide Shut" actress, 53, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a carousel of pictures, which features an adorable throwback photo alongside a new snapshot of the actress.

In the throwback childhood flick, Kidman is seen sitting down while rocking a green dress and orange-red hair with a hairpin. The second picture sees an up-close selfie of the actress today as she now dons blonde curls with her blue eyes piercing the camera.

"Little Nic ➡️ Big Nic," Kidman simply captioned the image, which received positive feedback from her 7.5 million followers.

"Omg so cute," one commenter wrote. "Beautiful then, and now," another user commented.

"Pretty girl turned into a very beautiful woman," said one user.

The post has received over 238,000 likes.

Kidman, who is set to play Lucille Ball in the upcoming film "Being the Ricardos," recently opened up to Variety to talk about playing Ball opposite Javier Bardem, 51 — who is set to play Ricky Ricardo — in the Aaron Sorkin-directed biopic.

"I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’" Kidman stated in the interview. "With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier… that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it."

Kidman also noted that she has been doing plenty of research before diving into the wide world of Ball.

"I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," Kidman said as she reflected on re-watching "I Love Lucy." "She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi [Arnaz] and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this."