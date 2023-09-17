Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Nicole Kidman, Lena Dunham lead stars auctioning off bizarre services on eBay in support of writers strike

The eBay auction features a dog walk from Adam Scott and a pottery experience with Busy Phillipps

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Jimmy Discusses The Costly Hollywood Strike On 'The Big Money Show' Video

Jimmy Discusses The Costly Hollywood Strike On 'The Big Money Show'

During an appearance on "The Big Money Show", Jimmy Failla gives his take on the strikes impacting Hollywood, and whether average Americans actually care about the demands of these writers and actors. 

As the writers strike rages on into its fifth month, some of Hollywood's biggest stars are offering up their own goods and services in a creative, albeit bizarre, fundraising effort.

The Union Solidarity Coalition (TUSC) is a group of writers and directors "moved to connect with crew affected by the 2023 WGA strike," according to its website. "Watching people honor our picket lines touched and inspired us, and presented us with a model for unity in action." 

Their current focus is offering "direct financial support to crew members who have lost health insurance due to strike-related shutdowns" through various initiatives, including an ongoing auction on eBay. Items vary from the relatively mundane Zoom with Nicole Kidman to the more obscure hand-painted mural from Lena Dunham.

Nicole Kidman stares down the camera in a frilly blue gown with a bow split Adam Scott in a tuxedo with a bow tie that has strings split Lena Dunham in a dress that has a body on it

Celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott and Lena Dunham are auctioning off a service or conversation in effort to raise money during the writers strike in Hollywood. (Joy Malone/Allen Berezovsky/David M. Benett/Getty Images)

"We founded TUSC because, as striking writers, we feel an incredible kinship with the crew (IATSE. LiUNA and Teamsters) that make our jobs possible – and right now they are hurting, especially when it comes to health care," Dunham, a co-founder of the organization, said in a statement, per Variety.

"We are so lucky to be partnered with MPTF, who make this their business 365 days a year," Dunham said. "We are dazzled by all the brilliant minds who have offered goods and experiences to auction – I am continuously thrilled to be part of this vital group, and we are continually grateful to the crew who have stood in solidarity with us on the picket lines."

Lena Dunham in a blue sparkly dress on the carpet in New York City

In addition to a "Virtual Story Basics Session" with Spike Jonze, Lena Dunham is also willing to paint a mural in someone's house. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images)

In addition to the mural, Dunham has teamed up with director Spike Jonze to host a "Virtual Story Basics Session."

"Big Little Lies" actor Adam Scott has agreed to walk your LA-based dog for an hour while actress Busy Philipps is offering the opportunity to take a pottery class with her in New York City. 

Adam Scott in a grey turtleneck and grey suit with black leather trim split Busy Phillips with light pink hair in a grey sweater

Adam Scott will take your furry friend on a jaunt for one hour if you're located in Los Angeles, while Busy Philipps will take you to a pottery class in New York City. (Michael TranI/AFP/Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"Better Call Saul" star and comedian Bob Odenkirk is taking you to dinner with "Arrested Development's" David Cross, who, at the time of publication, held the highest bid on the site with $10,000. 

David Cross puts his hand under his chin indicating a sinister look while Bob Odenkirk in a black suit poses with him for a picture

A dinner with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross had 67 bids at the time of publication, with the highest being $10,000. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

John Lithgow promises a watercolor portrait of your beloved dog, while Natasha Lyonne says she will help you solve the New York Times Sunday Crossword. 

Other celebrities offering Zooms are Dan Levy, Matt Bomer and Tim Dekay of "White Collar," and Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone of "New Girl."

The Cast of "New Girl" in a promotional photo

The cast of "New Girl" is offering a Zoom, five years after the show went off the air. (FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

There are also more traditional items, like signed posters and screenplays, available. The auction concludes Sept. 22.

