Nicole Kidman, Lena Dunham lead stars auctioning off bizarre services on eBay in support of writers strike

As the writers strike rages on into its fifth month, some of Hollywood's biggest stars are offering up their own goods and services in a creative, albeit bizarre, fundraising effort.

The Union Solidarity Coalition (TUSC) is a group of writers and directors "moved to connect with crew affected by the 2023 WGA strike," according to its website. "Watching people honor our picket lines touched and inspired us, and presented us with a model for unity in action."

Their current focus is offering "direct financial support to crew members who have lost health insurance due to strike-related shutdowns" through various initiatives, including an ongoing auction on eBay. Items vary from the relatively mundane Zoom with Nicole Kidman to the more obscure hand-painted mural from Lena Dunham.

"We founded TUSC because, as striking writers, we feel an incredible kinship with the crew (IATSE. LiUNA and Teamsters) that make our jobs possible – and right now they are hurting, especially when it comes to health care," Dunham, a co-founder of the organization, said in a statement, per Variety.

"We are so lucky to be partnered with MPTF, who make this their business 365 days a year," Dunham said. "We are dazzled by all the brilliant minds who have offered goods and experiences to auction – I am continuously thrilled to be part of this vital group, and we are continually grateful to the crew who have stood in solidarity with us on the picket lines."

In addition to the mural, Dunham has teamed up with director Spike Jonze to host a "Virtual Story Basics Session."

"Big Little Lies" actor Adam Scott has agreed to walk your LA-based dog for an hour while actress Busy Philipps is offering the opportunity to take a pottery class with her in New York City.

"Better Call Saul" star and comedian Bob Odenkirk is taking you to dinner with "Arrested Development's" David Cross, who, at the time of publication, held the highest bid on the site with $10,000.

John Lithgow promises a watercolor portrait of your beloved dog, while Natasha Lyonne says she will help you solve the New York Times Sunday Crossword.

Other celebrities offering Zooms are Dan Levy, Matt Bomer and Tim Dekay of "White Collar," and Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone of "New Girl."

There are also more traditional items, like signed posters and screenplays, available. The auction concludes Sept. 22.