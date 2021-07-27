Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk has been hospitalized.

Fox News has confirmed that the 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of his show "Better Call Saul" on Tuesday in Culver City, California, and was rushed to a hospital.

His current condition and the reason for the collapse were unclear. It was also unclear whether the "Little Women" actor was conscious when he was transported.

Law enforcement told TMZ that officers responded to a call at a Sony lot at 11:34 a.m. for an emergency.

A source close to Odenkirk told the outlet that he was still in the hospital Tuesday night, being cared for by doctors.

Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" – a spinoff from the massively popular "Breaking Bad" – when the incident occurred.

Reps for AMC, where "Better Call Saul" airs, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The star also has a prolific writing career, having won an Emmy in 1989 for writing for "Saturday Night Live" and another in 1993 for writing for "The Ben Stiller Show." He also co-wrote and -starred in "Mr. Show with Bob and David" with David Cross.

His most recent film, "Nobody," was released in theaters in March and provided promising box office numbers considering it was released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His other recent credits include appearances in TV shows like "Mom," "No Activity" and "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson."