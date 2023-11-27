Nicolas Cage decides to make less movies, focus on his daughter as he nears 60

Nicolas Cage revealed how he plans to spend his time now that he is nearly 60 years old.

Cage, who turns 60 on Jan. 7, has spent the last few years starring in a handful of movies, including "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," "The Old Way," "Renfield" and more recently, "Dream Scenario."

However, fans should not expect to see as much work from Cage moving forward as he focuses on "what's important."

"60 is coming up. I’d like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daughter," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I’m taking more stock of what’s important."

"Maybe not make quite as many movies."

Cage and his wife Riko Shibata welcomed their first child together in 2022, a baby girl named August Francesca Coppola Cage. The actor is also a father to his adult sons, Weston and Kal-El, from previous relationships.

Cage largely stepped back from the Hollywood industry years ago and has spent his time starring in more indie films. Long gone are the days when fans could catch Cage in a movie such as "Ghost Rider" or "Con Air."

In 2016, Cage starred in the independent film "Pig," which followed a previously famous chef who left his celebrity behind to live off the grid.

"I do feel that I’ve gone into my own wilderness and that I’ve left the small town that is Hollywood," Cage told Variety at the time. "I don’t know exactly why Rob left his stardom. It’s never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But as for me, I don’t know if I’d want to go back. I don’t know if I’d want to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There’s a lot of fear there."

For Cage, there's "more freedom" in shooting an indie film.

"When I was making Jerry Bruckheimer movies back-to-back, that was just a high-pressure game. There were a lot of fun moments, but at the same time, there was also ‘We wrote this line. It has to be said this way,'" Cage recalled. "They’d put a camera on you and photograph you, and order you: ‘Now say the roller skate training wheels line.’ I’d say, ‘I’ll do that but I’d also like to try it this way.’"

"On independent movies, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There’s less pressure and there’s more oxygen in the room."

